Hörmann: Boykott ist kein Thema

DOSB-Präsident Alfons Hörmann will bei der Entscheidung über eine Teilnahme an den Olympischen Winterspielen in Pyeongchang (9. bis 25. Februar) keinen Druck auf deutsche Athleten ausüben.

Zuletzt hatten Top-Athleten wie Skirennläufer Felix Neureuther angesichts der militärischen Bedrohung durch Nordkorea einen Startverzicht in Südkorea nicht mehr ausgeschlossen.

"Es bleibt jedem Einzelnen überlassen, ob er eine eventuelle Nominierung annimmt oder nicht. Es steht sowohl Felix Neureuther, als auch jedem anderen Athleten frei, ganz individuell und ohne jeglichen Druck oder jegliche Vorgabe zu entscheiden, ob er an den Spielen teilnehmen möchte oder nicht", sagte Hörmann dem Deutschlandfunk.

Boykott kein Thema

Bis zuletzt sei auch eine Absage der gesamten deutschen Mannschaft nicht auszuschließen. "Wenn man an irgendeinem Punkt feststellen würde, es ist nicht zu verantworten, dann muss man entsprechend handeln", sagte Hörmann, fügte aber an: "Wir gehen nach heutigem Ermessen davon aus, dass das kein Thema sein wird."

Hörmann erklärte, dass Mannschaftsführung und DOSB alles für die Sicherheit der Athleten tun würden. Dafür stehe man nahezu täglich im Austausch mit dem Auswärtigen Amt, dem Internationalen Olympischen Komitee (IOC) und dem Bundeskriminalamt. Außerdem sei DOSB-Vorstand Dirk Schimmelpfennig, in Pyeongchang erstmals Chef de Mission, vor zwei Wochen mit einer Delegation vor Ort gewesen.

Die Idee, nordkoreanische Athleten mit zusätzlichen Wildcards für Pyeongchang auszustatten, begrüßte Hörmann im Sinne der Völkerverständigung. Die Sportler würden nicht als "lebende Schutzschilder" agieren. "Wenn es gelingen kann, nordkoreanische Athleten nach Pyeongchang zu holen, dann würde ich das unter dem Aspekt des Weltsportfestes begrüßen", sagte Hörmann.