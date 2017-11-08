Tröger für Komplett-Ausschluss Russlands

WC Qualification Europe
Do 20:45
Das Zittern beginnt! Die WM-Playoffs auf DAZN
ACB
So 18:30
El Clásico: Durchbricht Barca die Negativserie?
Champion of Champions
Live
Champion of Champions: Tag 3 -
Session 1
CEV Champions League
Groningen -
Maaseik
Champion of Champions
Champion of Champions: Tag 3 -
Session 2
Basketball Champions League
Monaco -
Oldenburg
Basketball Champions League
Ludwigsburg -
Elan Chalon
Serie A
Paranaense -
Corinthians
NBA
Timberwolves @ Warriors
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily -
09. November
Champion of Champions
Champion of Champions: Tag 4 -
Session 1
Champion of Champions
Champion of Champions: Tag 4 -
Session 2
WC Qualification Europe
Nordirland -
Schweiz
WC Qualification Europe
Kroatien -
Griechenland
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily -
10. November
Friendlies
Japan -
Brasilien
Deutschland Cup
USA -
Slowakei
Deutschland Cup
Deutschland -
Russland
M-1
M-1 Challenge 85 Moskau
Champion of Champions
Champion of Champions: Tag 5
WC Qualification Europe
Schweden -
Italien
A-League
Melbourne Victory -
Brisbane
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily -
11. November
Fed Cup Women National_team
Weißrussland -
USA (Tag 1)
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam Of Darts: Tag 1 -
Session 1
Rugby Union Internationals
Schottland -
Samoa
Deutschland Cup
Deutschland -
Slowakei
Rugby Union Internationals
England -
Argentinien
Rugby Union Internationals
Wales -
Australien
Rugby Union Internationals
Irland -
Südafrika
Deutschland Cup
Russland -
USA
Champion of Champions
Champion of Champions: Tag 6
WC Qualification Europe
Dänemark -
Irland
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam Of Darts: Tag 1 -
Session 2
Friendlies
Spanien -
Costa Rica
World Championship Boxing
Daniel Jacobs vs Luis Arias
J2 League
YokohamaFC -
Okayama
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily -
12. November
Fed Cup Women National_team
Weißrussland -
USA (Tag 2)
ACB
Estudiantes -
Fuenlabrada
FIA World Rallycross Championship
FIA World Rallycross Championship -
Runde 12
Deutschland Cup
Slowakei -
Russland
Champion of Champions
Champion of Champions: Tag 7 -
Session 1
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam Of Darts -
Tag 2 - Session 1
BSL
Darüssafaka -
Fenerbahce
League One
Wimbledon -
Peterborough
Deutschland Cup
USA -
Deutschland
WC Qualification Europe
Schweiz -
Nordirland
ACB
Real Madrid -
Barcelona
Champion of Champions
Champion of Champions: Tag 7 -
Session 2
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam Of Darts: Tag 2 -
Session 2
WC Qualification Europe
Griechenland -
Kroatien
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily -
13. November
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam of Darts: Tag 3
WC Qualification Europe
Italien -
Schweden
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily -
14. November
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
The Golf Fix Weekly -
14. November
Friendlies
Argentinien -
Nigeria
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam of Darts: Tag 4
Basketball Champions League
Ludwigsburg -
Gaziantep
Basketball Champions League
Venedig -
Bayreuth
WC Qualification Europe
Irland -
Dänemark
Friendlies
England -
Brasilien
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily -
15. November
Basketball Champions League
Bonn -
Besiktas
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam of Darts: Tag 5
Basketball Champions League
Oldenburg -
Juventus
Serie A
Corinthians -
Fluminense
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily -
16. November
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam of Darts: Tag 6
A-League
Brisbane -
Melbourne City
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily -
17. November
Indian Super League
Kerala -
Kolkata
Ligue 1
Lille -
St. Etienne
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam Of Darts: Viertelfinale
Premiership
Gloucester -
Saracens
Championship
Preston -
Bolton
Primera División
Girona -
Real Sociedad
Hockey World League
England -
Deutschland
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily -
18. November
Primera División
Getafe -
Alavés
Premier League
Arsenal -
Tottenham
Premiership
Ross County -
Celtic
Rugby Union Internationals
Wales -
Georgien
Premier League
Liverpool -
Southampton
Rugby Union Internationals
England -
Australien
Championship
Reading -
Wolverhampton
Primera División
Leganes -
Barcelona
Rugby Union Internationals
Schottland -
Neuseeland
Rugby Union Internationals
Irland -
Fidschi
Premier League
Man United -
Newcastle
Primera División
Sevilla -
Celta Vigo
Championship
Fulham -
Derby County
Ligue 1
Strassburg -
Rennes
Premier League
Leicester -
Man City (DELAYED)
Primera División
Atletico Madrid -
Real Madrid
Serie A
Neapel -
AC Mailand
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam Of Darts: Viertelfinale
King Of Kings
King of Kings 51
Premier League
West Bromwich -
Chelsea (DELAYED)
Premier League
Bournemouth -
Huddersfield (DELAYED)
Premier League
Crystal Palace -
Everton (DELAYED)
Premier League
Burnley -
Swansea (DELAYED)
Hockey World League
Deutschland -
China
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily -
19. November
Primera División
Malaga -
La Coruna
Indian Super League
Chennaiyin -
Goa
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam Of Darts: Halbfinale
Championship
Leeds -
Middlesbrough
Serie A
Benevento -
Sassuolo
Serie A
Sampdoria -
Juventus
Serie A
FC Turin -
Chievo Verona
Premiership
Exeter -
Harlequins
Primera División
Espanyol -
Valencia
Premier League
Zenit -
Tosno
Premier League
Watford -
West Ham
First Division A
Brügge -
Waasland-Beveren
Superliga
Bröndby -
Nordsjaelland
Primera División
Las Palmas -
Levante
Serie A
Flamengo -
Corinthians
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam Of Darts: Finale
Primera División
Bilbao -
Villarreal
Serie A
Inter Mailand -
Atalanta
Ligue 1
Bordeaux -
Marseille
NHL
Islanders @ Hurricanes
Superliga
Boca Juniors -
Racing
Hockey World League
Niederlande -
Südkorea
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily -
20. November
Serie A
Hellas Verona -
Bologna
Premier League
Brighton -
Stoke
Primera División
Eibar -
Real Betis
Hockey World League
Deutschland -
Argentinien
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily -
21. November
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
The Golf Fix Weekly -
21. November
Walther Tröger, Ehrenmitglied des IOC, hat sich für einen Komplett-Ausschluss der russischen Mannschaft von den Olympischen Winterspielen 2018 in Pyeongchang ausgesprochen.
"Das Internationale Olympische Komitee sollte Russland unter dem gegenwärtigen Erkenntnisstand von den Winterspielen ausschließen. Der Schaden, der der olympischen Bewegung bei den Winterspielen in Sotschi entstanden ist, ist zu groß", sagte Tröger in Berlin.
Allerdings verwies der 88-Jährige auch auf den großen Einfluss Russlands im Ringeorden, dem sich auch der deutsche IOC-Präsident Thomas Bach nicht entziehen könne. "Das Problem liegt zwischen Putin und Bach, zwischen dem IOC und den Anhängern Russlands", sagte Tröger.
Der kanadische Ermittler Richard McLaren hatte Russland ein staatlich gelenktes Dopingsystem für die Jahre zwischen 2011 und 2015 attestiert. Bei den Winterspielen 2014 in Sotschi/Russland soll es auf Seiten der Gastgeber zu massiven Manipulationen gekommen sein. Derzeit untersuchen zwei Kommissionen des IOC die Vorfälle von Sotschi.
Die IOC-Exekutive will im Rahmen einer vom 5. bis 7. Dezember angesetzten Sitzung eine übergreifende Strafe verhängen.