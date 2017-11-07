Paralympics: ARD und ZDF sichern sich Rechte für 2018 und 2020
Paralympics 2018 und 2020 bei ARD und ZDF
SID
Dienstag, 07.11.2017 | 14:30 Uhr
ARD und ZDF haben sich die Übertragungsrechte an den Paralympics 2018 in Pyeongchang und 2020 in Tokio gesichert. Das teilten die öffentlich-rechtlichen Sender am Dienstag mit.
Die über die Europäische Rundfunkunion (EBU) geschlossene Vereinbarung mit dem Internationalen Paralympischen Komitee (IPC) umfasse "Verwertungsrechte für alle Verbreitungswege inklusive Drittplattformen", hieß es in einer Pressemitteilung.
"Bei den Paralympics wird der olympische Geist immer wieder besonders sichtbar und spürbar. Deshalb gehören diese Wettbewerbe für die ARD untrennbar zu Olympia als Ganzem", sagte Karola Wille, ARD-Vorsitzende und Intendantin des MDR.
"Die Paralympics haben sich in den vergangenen Jahren neben Olympia als eigenständiges Großereignis etabliert. Mit einer engagierten Berichterstattung werden wir auch 2018 und 2020 die sportlichen und emotionalen Höhepunkte präsentieren können", sagte ZDF-Intendant Thomas Bellut.
DBS zeigt sich erfreut über die Einigung
Der Deutsche Behindertensportverband begrüßte die Vereinbarung. "Das unterstreicht die Anerkennung, die die Paralympischen Spiele bei ARD und ZDF haben", sagte DBS-Präsident Friedhelm Julius Beucher: "Es handelt sich um ein klares Signal für die Wertschätzung der beeindruckenden Leistungen der paralympischen Athletinnen und Athleten."
Erst im August hatten sich ARD und ZDF mit dem Rechteinhaber Discovery auf eine Sublizenzierung von Livebildern der Olympischen Spiele 2018 bis 2024 geeinigt. Das Internationale Olympische Komitee (IOC) hatte die europäischen Olympiarechte für die Spiele von 2018 bis 2024 für 1,3 Milliarden Euro an Discovery verkauft und damit im deutschen Markt erstmals ARD und ZDF unberücksichtigt gelassen. Seitdem hatten sich die beiden Sender um eine Einigung mir Discovery bemüht.