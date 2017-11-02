Olympia 2018: Moritz Müller bedauert Fehlen der NHL-Profis
Müller kritisert Olympia-Ausschluss durch NHL
SID
Donnerstag, 02.11.2017 | 21:43 Uhr
Premier League
So15:15
Mega-Sonntag: City-Arsenal & Chelsea-United
NFL
So19:00
RedZone: Alle NFL-Spiele in der Konferenz
NHL
Islanders @ Capitals
NBA
Warriors @ Spurs
NFL
Bills @ Jets
A-League
Melbourne City - FC Sydney
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily - 03. November
World Series of Darts
World Series of Darts Finals - Tag 1
Ligue 1
Rennes - Bordeaux
Championship
Wolverhampton - Fulham
Primera División
Real Betis - Getafe
NBA
Cavaliers @ Wizards
CSL
Guangzhou Evergrande - Tianjin Quanjian
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily - 04. November
Primera División
Valencia - Leganes
Premier League
Stoke - Leicester
Premiership
St. Johnstone - Celtic
Rugby Union Internationals
Barbarians - Neuseeland
Championship
Aston Villa - Sheffield Wed
Primera División
La Coruna - Atletico Madrid
Ligue 1
Angers - PSG
Serie A
Bologna - Crotone
Premier League
West Ham - Liverpool
Primera División
Alaves - Espanyol
Championship
Brentford - Leeds
World Series of Darts
World Series of Darts Finals: Tag 2
Ligue 1
Monaco - Guingamp
Ligue 1
Montpellier - Amiens
Ligue 1
Nantes - Toulouse
Ligue 1
Troyes - Straßburg
Extreme Fighting Championship
EFC 65
NBA
Grizzlies @ Clippers
Premier League
Huddersfield - West Bromwich (Delayed)
Primera División
Barcelona - Sevilla
Serie A
Genua - Sampdoria
Primeira Liga
Porto - Belenenses
Premier League
Newcastle - Bournemouth (DELAYED)
Premier League
Swansea - Brighton (DELAYED)
Premier League
Southampton - Burnley (DELAYED)
J1 League
Kashima - Urawa
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily - 05. November
Primera División
Levante - Girona
ACB
Murcia - Obradoiro
Serie A
Inter Mailand - FC Turin
Premier League
Tottenham - Crystal Palace
Championship
Middlesbrough - Sunderland
World Series of Darts
World Series of Darts Finals: Tag 3 - Session 1
Premier League
Lok Moskau - ZSKA Moskau
Bundesliga
Alpenvolleys - Düren
Ligue 1
Nizza - Dijon
Allsvenskan
Malmö - Häcken
Serie A
Cagliari - Hellas Verona
Serie A
Chievo Verona - Neapel
Serie A
Florenz - AS Rom
Serie A
Juventus - Benevento
Serie A
Lazio - Udinese
Premier League
Man City - Arsenal
Primera División
Celta Vigo - Bilbao
Eredivisie
PSV - Twente
Ligue 1
Marseille - Caen
Ligue 1
Metz - Lille
Premier League
Chelsea - Man United
First Division A
Anderlecht - Brügge
Serie A
Atalanta - SPAL
ACB
Malaga - Saski-Baskonia
Primera División
Real Sociedad - Eibar
Primera División
Villarreal - Malaga
NFL
Falcons @ Panthers
1. HNL
Slaven Belupo - Dinamo Zagreb
NFL
RedZone - Week 9
Serie A
Corinthians - Palmeiras
World Series of Darts
World Series of Darts Finals: Tag 3 - Session 2
Premier League
Everton - Watford (DELAYED)
Primera División
Real Madrid - Las Palmas
Serie A
Sassuolo - AC Mailand
Ligue 1
St. Etienne - Lyon
NBA
Heat @ Clippers
NHL
Red Wings @ Oilers
Superliga
River Plate - Boca Juniors
NFL
Broncos @ Eagles (Delayed)
NHL
Canadiens @ Blackhawks
NFL
Raiders @ Dolphins
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily - 06. November
Champion of Champions
Champion Of Champions: Tag 1 - Session 1
BSL
Trabzonspor - Anadolu Efes
Champion of Champions
Champion of Champions: Tag 1 - Session 2
NHL
Blue Jackets @ Rangers
NFL
Lions @ Packers
NBA
Heat @ Warriors
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily - 07. November
Champion of Champions
Champion of Champions: Tag 2 - Session 1
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
The Golf Fix Weekly - 07. November
Champions Hockey League
Brynas - Mannheim
Champions Hockey League
München - Bern
Champion of Champions
Champion of Champions: Tag 2 - Session 2
Basketball Champions League
Bonn - Nanterre
Basketball Champions League
Bayreuth - Estudiantes
NBA
Bucks @ Cavaliers
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily - 08. November
Champion of Champions
Champion of Champions: Tag 3 - Session 1
Champion of Champions
Champion of Champions: Tag 3 - Session 2
Basketball Champions League
Monaco - Oldenburg
Basketball Champions League
Ludwigsburg - Elan Chalon
Serie A
Paranaense - Corinthians
NBA
Timberwolves @ Warriors
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily - 09. November
Champion of Champions
Champion of Champions: Tag 4 - Session 1
Champion of Champions
Champion of Champions: Tag 4 - Session 2
WC Qualification Europe
Nordirland - Schweiz
WC Qualification Europe
Kroatien - Griechenland
NBA
Cavaliers @ Rockets
NFL
Seahawks @ Cardinals
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily - 10. November
Friendlies
Japan - Brasilien
Deutschland Cup
USA - Slowakei
Deutschland Cup
Deutschland - Russland
Champion of Champions
Champion of Champions: Tag 5
NHL
Senators @ Avalanche
WC Qualification Europe
Schweden - Italien
NBA
Bucks @ Spurs
A-League
Melbourne Victory - Brisbane
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily - 11. November
Fed Cup Women National_team
FedCup Finale: Weißrussland - USA - Tag 1
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam Of Darts - Tag 1 Session 1
Friendlies
Russland - Argentinien
Rugby Union Internationals
Deutschland - Brasilien
Rugby Union Internationals
Schottland - Samoa
Deutschland Cup
Deutschland - Slowakei
Rugby Union Internationals
England - Argentinien
Rugby Union Internationals
Wales - Australien
Rugby Union Internationals
Irland - Südafrika
NHL
Oilers @ Rangers
Deutschland Cup
Russland - USA
Champion of Champions
Champion of Champions: Tag 6
WC Qualification Europe
Dänemark - Irland
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam Of Darts - Tag 1 Session 2
Serie A
Corinthians - Avai
NBA
Grizzlies @ Rockets
World Championship Boxing
Daniel Jacobs vs Luis Arias
J2 League
YokohamaFC - Okayama
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily - 12. November
ACB
Estudiantes - Fuenlabrada
FIA World Rallycross Championship
FIA World Rallycross Championship - Runde 12
Deutschland Cup
Slowakei - Russland
Champion of Champions
Champion of Champions: Tag 7 - Session 1
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam Of Darts - Tag 2 Session 1
BSL
Darüssafaka - Fenerbahce
League One
Wimbledon - Peterborough
Deutschland Cup
USA - Deutschland
WC Qualification Europe
Schweiz - Nordirland
ACB
Real Madrid - Barcelona
NFL
RedZone - Week 10
Champion of Champions
Champion of Champions: Tag 7 - Session 2
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam Of Darts - Tag 2 Session 2
WC Qualification Europe
Griechenland - Kroatien
NBA
Raptors @ Celtics
NHL
Oilers @ Capitals
NFL
Patriots @ Broncos
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily - 13. November
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam OF Darts - Tag 3
WC Qualification Europe
Italien - Schweden
NHL
Stars @ Hurricanes
NBA
Grizzlies @ Bucks
NFL
Dolphins @ Panthers
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily - 14. November
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
The Golf Fix Weekly - 14. November
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam OF Darts - Tag 4
Basketball Champions League
Ludwigsburg - Gaziantep
Basketball Champions League
Venedig - Bayreuth
WC Qualification Europe
Irland - Dänemark
Friendlies
England - Brasilien
NBA
Spurs @ Mavericks
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily - 15. November
Basketball Champions League
Bonn - Besiktas
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam of Darts - Tag 5
Basketball Champions League
Baskets Oldenburg - Juventus
Serie A
Corinthians - Fluminense
Moritz Müller hat die NHL für den Ausschluss ihrer Ligaspieler von den Olympischen Spielen in Pyeongchang (9. bis 25. Februar 2018) kritisiert. "Persönlich finde ich das sehr schade, dass die NHL sich anmaßt, Sportlern so ein Turnier zu untersagen", sagte der Kapitän der Kölner Haie am Rande der Präsentation der Olympia-Bekleidung des deutschen Teams in Düsseldorf.
Müller verwies auf die große Bedeutung der Olympischen Spiele, für die "schon Kriege abgesagt worden" seien. "Dann sollte auch eine Profiliga den Spielbetrieb unterbrechen können", monierte der Verteidiger.
Mit Blick auf die sportlichen Aussichten des DEB-Teams sieht Müller den Ausschluss der NHL-Profis eher als Vorteil. "Wir sind eine Nation, die auf fünf, sechs Spieler verzichten muss, andere Nationen verzichten auf 20 bis 30. Vielleicht können wir da leistungmäßig näher heranrücken", sagte der 31-Jährige, der auf seine erste Teilnahme an den Olympischen Spielen hofft.