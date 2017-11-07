IOC suspendiert früheren Sprintstar Fredericks

WC Qualification Europe Do 20:45 Das Zittern beginnt! Die WM-Playoffs auf DAZN NHL Sa 19:00 Draisaitl zur Primetime: Oilers @ Rangers Champions Hockey League Live Brynäs -

Das Internationale Olympische Komitee (IOC) hat den früheren Sprintstar Frankie Fredericks (50) wegen seiner mutmaßlichen Verwicklung in den Skandal um die Vergabe der Sommerspiele 2016 an Rio de Janeiro suspendiert. Das teilte das IOC am Dienstag in einer Pressemitteilung mit.

"In Anbetracht der Schwere und Dringlichkeit der Situation sowie ihrer Auswirkungen auf das Ansehen des IOC hat die IOC-Exekutive beschlossen, Herrn Frank Fredericks von allen Rechten, Vorrechten und Funktionen, die er als IOC-Mitglied hat, zu entbinden", hieß es in der Mitteilung.

Der Namibier Fredericks war in der vergangenen Woche von einem Pariser Gericht wegen "passiver Korruption und Geldwäsche" angeklagt worden. Zuvor war er befragt worden. Fredericks ist seit 2012 IOC-Mitglied und soll einen Tag vor dem Zuschlag für Rio im Jahr 2009 rund 300.000 Dollar (262.000 Euro) von Papa Massata Diack erhalten haben, dem Sohn von Lamine Diack, ehemaliger Präsident des Leichtathletik-Weltverbandes IAAF.

Zuletzt war Carlos Arthur Nuzman, der ehemalige Präsident des brasilianischen Olympia-Komitees COB, im Zuge des Korruptionsskandals um die Vergabe der Rio-Spiele offiziell angeklagt worden. Ihm wird neben Geldwäsche und Verstößen gegen Devisenbestimmungen auch Zugehörigkeit zu einer kriminellen Vereinigung vorgeworfen. Nuzman soll Stimmen für die Olympia-Vergabe an die brasilianischen Metropole gekauft haben.