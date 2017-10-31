Olympia 2016: IOC hebt Suspendierung des brasilianischen NOK auf
IOC hebt COB-Suspendierung auf
SID
Dienstag, 31.10.2017 | 16:20 Uhr
Basketball Champions League
Aris - Bonn
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
2017 East Lake Cup - Tag 1
Champions Hockey League
Mannheim - Brynäs
Champions Hockey League
Bern - München
NBA
Thunder @ Bucks
MLB
Astros @ Dodgers (Spiel 6)
Copa Libertadores
Lanus - River Plate
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily - 01. November
Basketball Champions League
Banvit - Bayreuth
Basketball Champions League
Ventspils - Ludwigsburg
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
2017 East Lake Cup - Tag 2
Basketball Champions League
Oldenburg - Murcia
Championship
Preston - Aston Villa
NBA
Bulls @ Heat
Copa Libertadores
Gremio - Barcelona SC
Copa Sudamericana
Flamengo - Fluminense
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily - 02. November
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
2017 East Lake Cup - Tag 3
NHL
Islanders @ Capitals
NBA
Warriors @ Spurs
NFL
Bills @ Jets
A-League
Melbourne City - FC Sydney
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily - 03. November
World Series of Darts
World Series of Darts Finals - Tag 1
Ligue 1
Rennes - Bordeaux
Championship
Wolves - Fulham
Primera División
Real Betis - Getafe
NBA
Cavaliers @ Wizards
CSL
Guangzhou Evergrande - Tianjin Quanjian
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily - 04. November
Primera División
Valencia - Leganes
Premier League
Stoke - Leicester
Premiership
St. Johnstone - Celtic
Rugby Union Internationals
Barbarians - Neuseeland
Championship
Aston Villa - Sheffield Wed
Primera División
La Coruna - Atletico Madrid
Ligue 1
Angers - PSG
Serie A
Bologna - Crotone
Premier League
West Ham - Liverpool
Primera División
Alaves - Espanyol
Championship
Brentford - Leeds
World Series of Darts
World Series of Darts Finals: Tag 2
Ligue 1
Monaco - Guingamp
Ligue 1
Montpellier - Amiens
Ligue 1
Nantes -Toulouse
Ligue 1
Troyes - Straßburg
Extreme Fighting Championship
EFC 65
NBA
Grizzlies @ Clippers
Premier League
Huddersfield - West Brom (Delayed)
Primera División
Barcelona - Sevilla
Serie A
Genua - Sampdoria
Primeira Liga
Porto - Belenenses
Premier League
Newcastle - Bournemouth (DELAYED)
Premier League
Swansea - Brighton (DELAYED)
Premier League
Southampton - Burnley (DELAYED)
J1 League
Kashima - Urawa
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily - 05. November
Primera División
Levante - Girona
ACB
Murcia - Obradoiro
Serie A
Inter Mailand - FC Turin
Premier League
Tottenham - Crystal Palace
Championship
Middlesbrough - Sunderland
World Series of Darts
World Series of Darts Finals: Tag 3 - Session 1
Bundesliga
Alpenvolleys - Düren
Ligue 1
Nizza - Dijon
Serie A
Cagliari - Hellas Verona
Serie A
Chievo Verona - Neapel
Serie A
Florenz - AS Rom
Serie A
Juventus - Benevento
Serie A
Lazio - Udinese
Premier League
Man City - Arsenal
Primera División
Celta Vigo - Bilbao
Eredivisie
PSV - Twente
Ligue 1
Marseille - Caen
Ligue 1
Metz - Lille
Premier League
Chelsea - Man United
First Division A
Anderlecht - Brügge
Serie A
Atalanta - SPAL
ACB
Malaga - Saski-Baskonia
Primera División
Real Sociedad - Eibar
Primera División
Villarreal - Malaga
NFL
RedZone - Week 9
Serie A
Corinthians - Palmeiras
World Series of Darts
World Series of Darts Finals: Tag 3 - Session 2
Premier League
Everton - Watford (DELAYED)
Primera División
Real Madrid - Las Palmas
Serie A
Sassuolo - AC Mailand
Ligue 1
Saint-Étienne - Lyon
NBA
Heat @ Clippers
NHL
Red Wings @ Oilers
Superliga
River Plate - Boca Juniors
NHL
Canadiens @ Blackhawks
NFL
Raiders @ Dolphins
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily - 06. November
Champion of Champions
Champion Of Champions: Tag 1 - Session 1
BSL
Trabzonspor - Anadolu Efes
Champion of Champions
Champion of Champions: Tag 1 - Session 2
NHL
Blue Jackets @ Rangers
NFL
Lions @ Packers
NBA
Heat @ Warriors
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily - 07. November
Champion of Champions
Champion of Champions: Tag 2 - Session 1
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
The Golf Fix Weekly - 07. November
Champions Hockey League
Brynas - Mannheim
Champions Hockey League
München - Bern
Champion of Champions
Champion of Champions: Tag 2 - Session 2
Basketball Champions League
Bonn - Nanterre
Basketball Champions League
Bayreuth - Estudiantes
NBA
Bucks @ Cavaliers
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily - 08. November
Champion of Champions
Champion of Champions: Tag 3 - Session 1
Champion of Champions
Champion of Champions: Tag 3 - Session 2
Basketball Champions League
Monaco - Oldenburg
Basketball Champions League
Ludwigsburg - Elan Chalon
NBA
Timberwolves @ Warriors
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily - 09. November
Champion of Champions
Champion of Champions: Tag 4 - Session 1
Champion of Champions
Champion of Champions: Tag 4 - Session 2
WC Qualification Europe
Nordirland - Schweiz
WC Qualification Europe
Kroatien - Griechenland
NBA
Cavaliers @ Rockets
NFL
Seahawks @ Cardinals
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily - 10. November
Friendlies
Japan - Brasilien
Deutschland Cup
USA - Slowakei
Deutschland Cup
Deutschland - Russland
Champion of Champions
Champion of Champions: Tag 5
NBA
Bucks @ Spurs
A-League
Melbourne Victory - Brisbane
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily - 11. November
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam Of Darts - Tag 1 Session 1
Friendlies
Russland - Argentinien
Rugby Union Internationals
Schottland - Samoa
Deutschland Cup
Deutschland - Slowakei
Rugby Union Internationals
England - Argentinien
Rugby Union Internationals
Wales - Australien
Rugby Union Internationals
Irland - Südafrika
Deutschland Cup
Russland - USA
Champion of Champions
Champion of Champions: Tag 6
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam Of Darts - Tag 1 Session 2
NBA
Grizzlies @ Rockets
World Championship Boxing
Daniel Jacobs vs Luis Arias
J2 League
YokohamaFC - Okayama
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily - 12. November
Deutschland Cup
Slowakei - Russland
Champion of Champions
Champion of Champions: Tag 7 - Session 1
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam Of Darts - Tag 2 Session 1
Deutschland Cup
USA - Deutschland
Champion of Champions
Champion of Champions: Tag 7 - Session 2
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam Of Darts - Tag 2 Session 2
WC Qualification Europe
Griechenland - Kroatien
NBA
Raptors @ Celtics
NFL
Patriots @ Broncos
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily - 13. November
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam OF Darts - Tag 3
Die Exekutive des IOC hat die Suspendierung des brasilianischen Olympia-Komitees COB in Teilen aufgehoben. "Das COB wird zunächst seine Mitgliedsrechte im Verbund der internationalen NOKs zurückerhalten", teilte die Weltregierung des Sport am Dienstag mit.
Eine Voraussetzung dafür war der Rücktritt des bisherigen COB-Präsidenten Carlos Arthur Nuzman gewesen. Nuzman war Anfang Oktober von der brasilianischen Bundespolizei verhaftet, einige Tage später aber unter Auflagen wieder auf freien Fuß gesetzt worden.
Dem 75-Jährigen wird unter anderem vorgeworfen, Stimmen für die Vergabe der Sommerspiele 2016 an die brasilianische Metropole gekauft zu haben.
Paulo Wanderley folgt auf Nuzman
Das IOC hatte daraufhin Nuzman als Ehrenmitglied suspendiert. Außerdem wurde er aus der Koordinierungskommission für die Sommerspiele 2020 in Tokio abgezogen, das COB wurde ebenfalls suspendiert.
Neuer Präsident des COB ist Nuzmans bisheriger Stellvertreter Paulo Wanderley. Der 67-Jährige, früherer Chef des nationalen Judo-Verbandes, wird das COB bis zum Ende der vorgesehenen Amtszeit im Jahr 2020 hauptamtlich anführen.