Doping: Chinesische Eisschnellläuferin Shi Xiaoxuan für zwei Jahre gesperrt
SID
Montag, 08.01.2018 | 10:29 Uhr
Gut einen Monat vor den Olympischen Winterspielen in Pyeongchang (9. bis 25. Februar) ist die chinesische Eisschnellläuferin Shi Xiaoxuan wegen Dopings für zwei Jahre gesperrt worden. Dies gab der Eisschnelllauf-Verband des Landes auf der Homepage des Sportministeriums bekannt.
Die 21-Jährige, 2016 Junioren-Weltmeisterin über 500 m, war am 14. Dezember positiv auf Clenbuterol getestet worden. Shi soll die Substanz versehentlich mit der Nahrung aufgenommen haben. "Es gibt Schlupflöcher in unserer Aufklärungskampagne gegen Doping. Wir werden mehr Maßnahmen ergreifen und Verantwortung übernehmen", teilte der chinesische Eisschnelllauf-Verband mit.