Fürste gibt Comeback in der Halle

Der zweimalige Hockey-Olympiasieger Moritz Fürste gibt bei Hallen-EM in Antwerpen (12. bis 14. Januar 2018) sein Comeback in der deutschen Nationalmannschaft. Das gab der Deutsche Hockey-Bund (DHB) am Mittwoch bekannt.

Wie bereits 2014 und 2016 wird bei der EM ein verstärktes Perspektivteam starten. Angeführt wird es diesmal von Fürste und Linus Butt.

Er freue sich "riesig", noch einmal für die deutsche Nationalmannschaft auflaufen zu dürfen, schrieb Fürste bei Facebook. Der 33-Jährige, der nach der Bronzemedaille bei den Olympischen Spielen in Rio seine Nationalmannschaftskarriere beendete, hatte das DHB-Team bereits 2014 zum EM-Sieg in der Halle geführt.