Statement! MvG gewinnt World Series Finals

Michael van Gerwen hat zum dritten Mal in Folge die World Series of Darts Finals gewonnen und bleibt damit ungeschlagen in dem Wettbewerb. Im Finale ließ MvG Lokalmatador Gary Anderson in der Braveheart Arena in Glasgow keine Chance und gewann 11:6.

Im Finale scorete die World No. 1 erneut stark und spielte einen Average von 103,3 Punkten (Anderson 100.68). Entscheidend für seinen Erfolg war jedoch die Kaltschnäuzigkeit auf die Doppel. Van Gerwen checkte 61,1 Prozent seiner Versuche und setzte mit einem 130er Finish das Highlight, während Anderson große Probleme auf die Doppel hatte und nur 35 Prozent traf.

Auf dem Weg ins Endspiel hatte MvG zuvor am Nachmittag Shooting Star Rob Cross überraschend glatt mit 10:4 besiegt, im Halbfinale gegen World-Grand-Prix-Sieger Daryl Gurney offenbarte er erst gegen Ende des Matches Probleme, gewann es jedoch noch mit 11:8.

Für van Gerwen war es der 38. TV-Titel. Für seinen Sieg in Glasgow erhält der Weltranglistenerste ein Preisgeld in Höhe von 50.000 Pfund.

Darts: Die Lieblingsgegner von Michael van Gerwen © SPOX 1/11 Michael van Gerwen dominiert die Darts-Welt wie kein anderer. Für SPOX hat die Nummer eins der Welt ein persönliches Ranking der zehn besten Spieler aller Zeiten zusammengestellt © getty 2/11 Platz 10: Simon Whitlock - größte Erfolge: Finale WM (2010), Finale Premier League (2012), Sieger Dutch Darts Masters (2012) © getty 3/11 Platz 9: Robert Thornton - größte Erfolge: Sieger World Grand Prix (2015), Sieger UK Open (2012), Viertelfinale WM (2015), Finalist Grand Slam (2013) © getty 4/11 Platz 8: Vincent van der Voort - größte Erfolge: Viertelfinale WM (2011, 2015) © getty 5/11 Platz 7: Martin Adams - größte Erfolge: BDO-Weltmeister (2007, 2010, 2011) © getty 6/11 Platz 6: Peter Wright - größte Erfolge: Sieger UK Open (2017), Finale WM (2014), Finale Premier League (2017) © getty 7/11 Platz 5: James Wade - größte Erfolge: Sieger Premier League (2009), Sieger UK Open (2008, 2011), Sieger World Matchplay (2007), Sieger The Masters (2014) © getty 8/11 Platz 4: Adrian Lewis - größte Erfolge: PDC-Weltmeister (20011, 2012), Sieger UK Open (2014), Sieger World Cup of Darts (2012, 2013, 2015, 2016) © getty 9/11 Platz 3: Raymond van Barneveld - größte Erfolge: Weltmeister (PDC: 2007, BDO: 1998, 1999, 2003, 2005), Sieger Premier League (2014) © getty 10/11 Platz 2: Gary Anderson - größte Erfolge: PDC-Weltmeister (2015, 2016), Sieger Premier League (2011), Sieger Players Championship Finals (2014) © getty 11/11 Platz 1: Phil Taylor - größte Erfolge: 16 Mal Weltmeister (PDC: 14 Mal, BDO: 2 Mal), Sieger Premier League (6 Mal), Sieger UK Open (5 Mal), World Cup of Darts (4 Mal)

Die Ergebnisse des Finaltages

Finale

Michael van Gerwen - Gary Anderson 11:6

Halbfinale

Gary Anderson - James Wade 11:5

Michael van Gerwen - Daryl Gurney 11:8

Viertelfinale

James Wade - Dimitri van den Bergh 10:6

Gary Anderson - Gerwyn Price 10:8

Michael van Gerwen - Rob Cross 10:4

Daryl Gurney - Peter Wright 10:7