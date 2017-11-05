World Series of Darts Finals: Michael van Gerwen schlägt Gary Anderson
Statement! MvG gewinnt World Series Finals
Von SPOX
Sonntag, 05.11.2017 | 23:16 Uhr
Michael van Gerwen hat zum dritten Mal in Folge die World Series of Darts Finals gewonnen und bleibt damit ungeschlagen in dem Wettbewerb. Im Finale ließ MvG Lokalmatador Gary Anderson in der Braveheart Arena in Glasgow keine Chance und gewann 11:6.
Im Finale scorete die World No. 1 erneut stark und spielte einen Average von 103,3 Punkten (Anderson 100.68). Entscheidend für seinen Erfolg war jedoch die Kaltschnäuzigkeit auf die Doppel. Van Gerwen checkte 61,1 Prozent seiner Versuche und setzte mit einem 130er Finish das Highlight, während Anderson große Probleme auf die Doppel hatte und nur 35 Prozent traf.
Auf dem Weg ins Endspiel hatte MvG zuvor am Nachmittag Shooting Star Rob Cross überraschend glatt mit 10:4 besiegt, im Halbfinale gegen World-Grand-Prix-Sieger Daryl Gurney offenbarte er erst gegen Ende des Matches Probleme, gewann es jedoch noch mit 11:8.
Für van Gerwen war es der 38. TV-Titel. Für seinen Sieg in Glasgow erhält der Weltranglistenerste ein Preisgeld in Höhe von 50.000 Pfund.