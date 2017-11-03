World Series of Darts Finals in Glasgow: Max Hopp sorgt für Überraschung

6:2! Maximiser wirft Jackpot raus

Von SPOX
Freitag, 03.11.2017 | 21:57 Uhr
Max Hopp besiegte Adrian Lewis mit 6:2
Max Hopp ist bei den World Series of Darts Finals in Glasgow eine Überraschung gelungen. Der Maximiser bezwang den Fünften der Order of Merit, Adrian Lewis, mit 6:2. Der Deutsche zog damit ins Viertelfinale und trifft dort auf den Top-Favoriten Michael van Gerwen.

Das gebrauchte Jahr 2017 von Max Hopp hat zum Ende einen kleinen Hoffnungsschimmer auf Lager. Der Weltranglisten-46. war deutlich sicherer auf die Doppel als noch in den vergangenen Wochen (42,86 Prozent Checkout-Quote). Hopp ging schnell mit 5:1 in Führung.

Bei Lewis lief hingegen wenig zusammen. Sein Average von 87,73 Punkten pro Aufnahme war zwar noch besser als der von Hopp (85,84), für sein Kaliber allerdings enttäuschend.

Bereits zuvor sorgte Justin Pipe für einen weiteren Favoriten-Sturz, als er Dave Chisnall mit einem 6:5-Sieg aus dem Turnier nahm.

Der Österreicher Mensur Suljovic kämpft am Freitagabend noch gegen Chris Dobey um den Einzug ins Viertelfinale (jetzt live auf DAZN).

Die Ergebnisse der ersten Runde auf einen Blick:

  • Simon Stevenson - Jan Dekker 6:3
  • Justin Pipe - Dave Chisnall 6:5
  • Max Hopp - Adrian Lewis 6:2
  • Michael Smith - Dimitri Van den Bergh
  • Corey Cadby - Jelle Klaasen
  • Mark Webster - Simon Whitlock
  • Chris Dobey - Mensur Suljovic
  • Jonny Clayton - Rob Cross
