Große Ehre: Bambi für Klitschko

Große Ehre für den ehemaligen Box-Weltmeister Wladimir Klitschko (41): Der im August zurückgetretene Ukrainer wird am 16. November in Berlin mit dem Bambi in der Kategorie Sport ausgezeichnet.

"Wladimir Klitschko ist einer der erfolgreichsten Boxer aller Zeiten und war über viele Jahre Weltmeister im Schwergewicht. Als Sportler steht er für Ausdauer, Disziplin und Fairness, als Boxer für seine intelligente Technik, seine harte rechte Gerade und einen der besten Jabs der Boxgeschichte", teilte die Bambi-Jury am Donnerstag mit.

Nach 64 Siegen in 20 Jahren - davon 54 durch K.o. - und nur fünf Niederlagen hatte Klitschko seine Karriere im August beendet. Seinen letzten Kampf verlor er im April im Londoner Wembley-Stadion gegen den Briten Anthony Joshua in der elften Runde durch Technischen K.o.

Der Bambi ist Deutschlands wichtigster Medienpreis. Die ARD überträgt die Show am 16. November ab 20.15 Uhr live aus dem Theater am Potsdamer Platz in Berlin.