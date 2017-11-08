WBC hebt Sperre gegen Powetkin auf

WC Qualification Europe
Die lebenslange Sperre gegen Alexander Powetkin wegen Dopings ist vom WBC aufgehoben worden. Der 38 Jahre alte Schwergewichtler ist ab dem 6. Dezember wieder startberechtigt.
Damit steht dem für den 16. Dezember im Jekaterinburg angesetzten Kampf gegen den Rumänen Christian Hammer nichts mehr im Weg.
Bei Alexander Powetkin war nach seinem Kampf im April 2016 gegen Badou Jack in Washington D.C. das Anabolikum Ostarin nachgewiesen worden. Es war bereits sein zweites Dopingvergehen, nachdem er Anfang 2016 positiv auf Meldonium getestet worden war.
Im Dezember 2016, kurz vor seinem geplanten Titelkampf gegen den Kanadier Bermane Stiverne, wurde Powetkin daraufhin zunächst für ein Jahr gesperrt und mit einer Geldstrafe von 250.000 Dollar belegt.
Das WBC dehnte diese Sperre später auf lebenslang aus. Dagegen legte Powetkin im April Einspruch ein. Bereits im Oktober war er von den Weltverbänden WBA, IBF und WBO wieder in die Ranglisten aufgenommen worden.
Powetkin hat von seinen 32 Profikämpfen nur einen verloren, den WM-Fight am 5. Oktober 2013 in Moskau gegen den inzwischen entthronten und zurückgetretenen Ukrainer Wladimir Klitschko. 23 seiner 31 Siege errang Powetkin durch K.o.