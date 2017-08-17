Frankfurt Skyliners: Phil Scrubb unterschreibt für die kommende Spielzeit
Scrubb kehrt zu den Frankfurt Skyliners zurück
SID
Donnerstag, 17.08.2017 | 15:44 Uhr
Der Kanadier Phil Scrubb kehrt zu den Frankfurt Skyliners zurück. Dies teilte der Meister von 2004 am Donnerstag mit. Der 24-Jährige spielte bereits in der Saison 2015/16 für die Hessen und erhält nun einen Vertrag für die kommende Spielzeit mit Option auf die folgende. Scrubb muss allerdings noch den Medizin-Check bestehen.
"Er war ein sehr wichtiger Teil der erfolgreichen Mannschaft vor zwei Jahren. Mit ihm, Quantez Robertson und Mike Morrison haben wir jetzt drei elementare Spieler dieses Teams wieder im Kader. Das ist eine sehr gute Ausgangslage", sagte Skyliners-Coach Gordon Herbert.