Anti-Doping-Agentur WADA suspendiert Kontrolllabor in Paris
Pariser Dopinglabor bis Ende April suspendiert
Samstag, 04.11.2017 | 11:26 Uhr
Wegen Unregelmäßigkeiten bei Messungen ist das Pariser Dopingkontrolllabor für sechs Monate gesperrt worden. Die schon seit Ende Oktober gültige Entscheidung gab die zuständige Welt-Anti-Doping-Agentur (WADA) gut sechs sechs Wochen nach der vorläufigen Suspendierung der Einrichtung in Chatenay-Malabry vor den Toren der Olympia-Stadt von 2024 bekannt.
Paris ist bereits seit dem 24. September vorläufig suspendiert gewesen. Grund ist eine Selbstanzeige der Franzosen bei der WADA: Ein mutmaßlich kontaminiertes Messgerät meldete bei einer Analyse von Proben aus der Bodybuilder-Szene Testosteronwerte, die 200-fach höher waren als ein für positive Tests auf das Steroid üblicher Vergleichswert.
Durch den Nachweis der Beseitigung der Mängel kann Paris eine Verkürzung der Sperre erwirken. Ohne eine Klärung der Problematik könnte die WADA die Suspendierung um weitere sechs Monate verlängern.