1,1 Millionen: Spanier schafft Poker-Coup

Marti Roca De Torres hat beim Main Event der World Series of Poker Europe für eine Sensation gesorgt. Der Spanier triumphierte im King's Casino im tschechischen Rozvadov und kassierte ein Preisgeld von 1,115 Millionen Euro.
Der Clou dabei: Der Spanier, der seinen Job als Wirtschaftslehrer aufgegeben hat um Poker-Profi zu werden, hatte den Buy-In von 10.350 Euro gar nicht bezahlt. Er qualifizierte sich auf einer Online-Plattform und musste dafür 220 Euro hinblättern.
Im Heads-up des Main Events setzte sich Marti Roca De Torres schließlich gegen den Italiener Gianluca Speranza durch. Speranza kassierte für Rang zwei immerhin noch gut 689.000 Euro.