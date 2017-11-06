HBL: TVB Stuttgart verlängert mit Bobby Schagen

Schagen bis 2019 beim TVB Stuttgart

SID
Montag, 06.11.2017 | 13:33 Uhr
Bobby Schagen erzielte in der vergangenen Saison 60 Treffer
© getty
Bundesligist TVB Stuttgart hat Top-Torjäger Bobby Schagen für ein weiteres Jahr an sich gebunden. Der niederländische Rechtsaußen spielt seit Sommer 2016 beim TVB und verlängerte seinen Vertrag nun bis 2019.

"Der TVB ist mir schon nach kurzer Zeit ans Herz gewachsen. Der Verein und das Umfeld passen perfekt. Ich freue mich, ein weiteres Jahr in Stuttgart spielen zu dürfen", sagte Schagen. Der 27-Jährige erzielte in der laufenden Spielzeit bereits 60 Treffer und ist damit bester Torschütze der Schwaben.

