Golf: Tiger Woods will nach Rückenproblemen vollen Turnierkalender 2018 spielen
SID
Samstag, 30.12.2017 | 13:14 Uhr
Serie A
Live
Inter Mailand - Lazio
Premier League
Live
Man United - Southampton
Championship
Live
Bristol City - Wolverhampton
Liga ACB
Live
Bilbao - Malaga
Spengler Cup
Schweiz - Davos
William Hill World Championship
World Darts Championship: Halbfinale
William Hill World Championship
World Darts Championship: Halbfinale (Originalkommentar)
Premier League
Chelsea - Stoke (Delayed)
Serie A
Hellas Verona - Juventus
Premier League
Bournemouth - Everton (DELAYED)
Premier League
Watford - Swansea (DELAYED)
Premier League
Huddersfield - Burnley (DELAYED)
Premier League
Newcastle - Brighton (DELAYED)
NBA
Cavaliers @ Jazz
BSL
Besiktas - Fenerbahce
Liga ACB
Real Madrid - Estudiantes
Premier League
Crystal Palace - Man City
Premiership
Exeter - Leicester
Premier League
West Bromwich - Arsenal
NFL
RedZone - Week 17
NFL
Bears @ Vikings
NHL
Maple Leafs @ Golden Knights
NBA
Bulls @ Wizards
NFL
Jets @ Patriots (DELAYED)
Brisbane International Women Single
WTA Brisbane: Tag 2
Premier League
Brighton - Bournemouth
Premier League
Burnley - Liverpool
Championship
Bolton - Hull
Championship
Leeds - Nottingham
Pro14
Leinster - Connacht
Premier League
Everton - Man United
NHL
Rangers @ Sabres
Premier League
Leicester - Huddersfield (Delayed)
William Hill World Championship
World Darts Championship: Finale (Originalkommentar)
William Hill World Championship
World Darts Championship: Finale
Premier League
Stoke - Newcastle (DELAYED)
NBA
Bucks @ Raptors
Brisbane International Women Single
WTA Brisbane: Tag 3
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily - 2. Januar
Coppa Italia
Neapel - Atalanta
Premier League
Man City - Watford
Premier League
Swansea - Tottenham (DELAYED)
Premier League
West Ham - West Bromwich (DELAYED)
Premier League
Southampton - Crystal Palace (DELAYED)
ASB Classic Women Single
WTA Auckland: Tag 3
NBA
Spurs @ Knicks
Brisbane International Women Single
WTA Brisbane: Tag 4
Shenzhen Open Women Single
WTA Shenzhen: Tag 4
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily - 3. Januar
Copa del Rey
Formentera - Alaves
Copa del Rey
Lleida - Atletico Madrid
Liga ACB
Saski-Baskonia - Real Madrid
Coppa Italia
Juventus - FC Turin
Premier League
Arsenal - Chelsea
Copa del Rey
Cadiz - FC Sevilla
Copa del Rey
Las Palmas - Valencia
Primeira Liga
Benfica - Sporting
ASB Classic Women Single
WTA Auckland: Viertelfinale
Brisbane International Women Single
WTA Brisbane: Viertelfinale
NBA
Cavaliers @ Celtics
Shenzhen Open Women Single
WTA Shenzhen: Viertelfinale
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily - 4. Januar
Indian Super League
Kerala - Pune
Copa del Rey
Leganes - Villarreal
Copa del Rey
Celta Vigo - FC Barcelona
Copa del Rey
Numancia - Real Madrid
Copa del Rey
Espanyol - Levante
Premier League
Tottenham - West Ham
NHL
Islanders @ Flyers
NBA
Warriors @ Rockets
ASB Classic Women Single
WTA Auckland: Halbfinale
Brisbane International Women Single
WTA Brisbane: Halbfinale - Session 1
Shenzhen Open Women Single
WTA Shenzhen: Halbfinale
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily - 5. Januar
Brisbane International Women Single
WTA Brisbane: Halbfinale - Session 2
Serie A
Chievo Verona - Udinese
Premiership
Worcester - Bath
Serie A
Florenz - Inter Mailand
NBA
Timberwolves @ Celtics
ASB Classic Women Single
WTA Auckland: Finale
Shenzhen Open Women Single
WTA Shenzhen: Finale
Brisbane International Women Single
WTA Brisbane: Finale
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily - 6. Januar
Serie A
FC Turin - Bologna
Primera División
Atletico Madrid - Getafe
Coupe de France
Toulouse - Nizza
Serie A
AC Mailand - Crotone
Serie A
Neapel - Hellas Verona
Serie A
SPAL - Lazio
Serie A
Benevento - Sampdoria
Serie A
CFC Genua - Sassuolo
Primera División
Valencia - Girona
Serie A
AS Rom - Atalanta
Primera División
Las Palmas - Eibar
NHL
Blues @ Flyers
Primera División
FC Sevilla - Real Betis
Serie A
Cagliari - Juventus
Pro14
Munster - Connacht
Coupe de France
Nancy - Lyon
NBA
Warriors @ Clippers
Moorilla Hobart International Women Single
WTA Hobart: Tag 1
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily - 7. Januar
Primera División
Leganes - Real Sociedad
Coupe de France
Marseille - Valenciennes
Premiership
Wasps - Saracens
Primera División
FC Barcelona - Levante
Primera División
Villarreal - La Coruna
Primera División
Bilbao - Alaves
Liga ACB
Saski-Baskonia - Valencia
NHL
Devils @ Islanders
Primeira Liga
Sporting - Maritimo
Primera División
Celta Vigo - Real Madrid
Coupe de France
Rennes - PSG
NHL
Oilers @ Blackhawks
Primeira Liga
Porto - Setubal
NBA
Jazz @ Heat
Moorilla Hobart International Women Single
WTA Hobart: Tag 2
Apia International Sydney Women Single
WTA Sydney: Tag 2
A-League
Brisbane - FC Sydney
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily - 8. Januar
Primera División
Malaga - Espanyol
Moorilla Hobart International Women Single
WTA Hobart: Tag 3
NBA
Cavaliers @ Timberwolves
Apia International Sydney Women Single
WTA Sydney: Tag 3
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily - 9. Januar
Champions Hockey League
Liberec - Växjö
Basketball Champions League
Neptunas - Ludwigsburg
Basketball Champions League
Nymburk - Bonn
Copa del Rey
Atletico Madrid - Lleida
League Cup
Man City - Bristol City
Copa del Rey
Valencia - Las Palmas
Moorilla Hobart International Women Single
WTA Hobart: Tag 4
NBA
Trail Blazers @ Thunder
Apia International Sydney Women Single
WTA Sydney: Tag 4
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily - 10. Januar
CEV Champions League (W)
Chemik Police - Dinamo Kasan
Bundesliga
AlpenVolleys - Friedrichshafen
Copa del Rey
Alaves - Formentera
Copa del Rey
Villarreal - Leganes
Basketball Champions League
Bayreuth - Olimpija
League Cup
Chelsea - Arsenal
Copa del Rey
Real Madrid - Numancia
Heineken Open Men Single
ATP Auckland: Tag 4
Moorilla Hobart International Women Single
WTA Hobart: Viertelfinale
NBA
Thunder @ Timberwolves
Apia International Sydney Women Single
WTA Sydney: Viertelfinale
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily - 11. Januar
Indian Super League
Goa - Jamshedpur
Copa del Rey
FC Sevilla - Cadiz
Copa del Rey
Levante - Espanyol
NBA
Celtics @ 76ers
Copa del Rey
FC Barcelona - Celta Vigo
NBA
Cavaliers @ Raptors
Apia International Sydney Women Single
Sydney International: Halbfinale - Session 1
Moorilla Hobart International Women Single
Hobart International: Halbfinale - Session 1
Heineken Open Men Single
ATP Auckland: Viertelfinale
Apia International Sydney Women Single
Sydney International: Halbfinale - Session 2
Moorilla Hobart International Women Single
Hobart International: Halbfinale - Session 2
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily - 12. Januar
European Rugby Champions Cup
Bath - Scarlets
Championship
Sheffield Utd - Sheffield Wed
Primera División
Getafe - Malaga
Heineken Open Men Single
ATP Auckland: Halbfinale
Nach überstandenen Rückenproblemen will Tiger Woods im neuen Jahr wieder an seine Glanzzeiten anknüpfen. "Ich würde 2018 gern wieder einen vollen Turnierkalender spielen", schrieb Woods, der am Samstag 42 Jahre alte wurde, auf seiner Homepage.
"Es war ein Jahr voller Höhen und Tiefen, aber ich bin sehr optimistisch und freue mich auf großartige Dinge auf und neben dem Golfplatz", so Woods weiter.
Nach seinem beschwerdefreien Comeback nach neunmonatiger Zwangspause bei der Hero World Challenge im November hoffe er, "dass es der Anfang von etwas Großem war."
Dennoch machte der 14-malige Major-Champion zunächst keine konkreten Angaben zu seinem Turnierkalender 2018.
Beim Event in Pacific Palisades/Kalifornien (15. bis 18. Februar) werde man ihn "so oder so" sehen, schrieb der einstige Branchenprimus lediglich, der sich nur noch auf Weltranglistenposition 656 wiederfindet.