European Tour: Justin Rose feiert zehnten Sieg bei Turkish Airline Open
Rose gewinnt in Antalya - Kaymer chancenlos
SID
Sonntag, 05.11.2017 | 15:52 Uhr
Justin Rose hat im türkischen Antalya seinen zehnten Sieg auf der Europa-Tour gefeiert und seine starke Verfassung unterstrichen. Bei dem mit sieben Millionen Dollar dotierten Turnier setzte sich der 37-jährige Engländer dank eines Birdies am letzten Loch nach vier Runden mit 266 Schlägen knapp vor dem Südafrikaner Dylan Fritelli und Nicolas Colsaerts aus Belgien (beide 267) durch.
Rose, der erst in der Vorwoche in Shanghai triumphiert hatte, erhält einen Siegerscheck über umgerechnet rund 985.000 Euro.
Der frühere Weltranglisten-Erste Martin Kaymer (Mettmann), der seit Juni 2014 auf einen Turniersieg wartet, beendete die Turkish Open nach seiner dritten Runde auf Platzstandard (Par 71) mit insgesamt 279 Schlägen auf Rang 30. Der Ratinger Marcel Siem rutschte am Schlusstag nach einer indiskutablen 77 um 27 Plätze auf Rang 64 ab (287 Schläge).