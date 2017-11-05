Golf: Caroline Masson verpasst bei US-Damen-Tour in Ibaraki die Top 10

Masson bei Feng-Erfolg auf Rang 28

SID
Sonntag, 05.11.2017 | 11:03 Uhr
Caroline Masson verpasste um vier Schläge die Top 10
© getty
Caroline Masson hat das US-Damen-Tour-Turnier im japanischen Ibaraki auf dem 28. Platz beendet.

Bei 208 Schlägen (68+70+70) verpasste die frühere Solheim-Cup-Gewinnerin die Top 10 um vier Schläge. Die Chinesin Feng Shanshan wiederholte mit 197 Schlägen ihren Vorjahreserfolg.

