Tiger Woods spricht nach Therapieprogramm

Woods: "Bedanke mich für die Unterstützung"

SID
Dienstag, 04.07.2017 | 09:12 Uhr
Advertisement
Erlebe
deinen Sport
live
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Di12:00
Golf Central Daily -
04. JULI
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Di14:00
The Golf Fix Weekly -
04. JULI
MLB
Di19:05
Yankees -
Blue Jays
MLB
Di20:15
Cardinals -
Marlins
MLB
Di20:20
Cubs -
Rays
MLB
Mi00:40
Mariners -
Royals
Copa Libertadores
Mi02:45
Guarani -
River Plate
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Mi12:00
Golf Central Daily -
05. JULI
J1 League
Mi12:00
Kawasaki -
Urawa
MLB
Mi19:05
Yankees -
Blue Jays
Copa Libertadores
Do00:15
Paranaense -
Santos
MLB
Do01:35
Braves -
Astros
MLB
Do02:15
Cardinals -
Marlins
MLB
Do04:10
Mariners -
Royals
J1 League
Do05:00
Podolskis Vorstellung bei Vissel Kobe
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Do12:00
Golf Central Daily -
06. JULI
Shanghai Darts Masters
Do12:30
Shanghai Darts Masters: Tag 1
MLB
Do19:45
Cardinals -
Marlins
MLB
Fr01:05
Nationals -
Braves
MLB
Fr01:07
Blue Jays -
Astros
MLB
Fr02:10
Twins -
Orioles
National Rugby League
Fr11:50
Roosters -
Rabbitohs
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Fr12:00
Golf Central Daily -
07. JULI
Shanghai Darts Masters
Fr12:30
Shanghai Darts Masters: Tag 2
MLB
Sa01:07
Blue Jays -
Astros
MLB
Sa04:10
Mariners -
Athletics
MLB
Sa04:15
Giants -
Marlins
National Rugby League
Sa09:30
Panthers -
Sea Eagles
J1 League
Sa12:00
Kobe -
Sendai
CSL
Sa13:35
Beijing Guoan -
Guangzhou Evergrande
Hockey World League
Sa14:00
Pool A: Deutschland -
Polen (Damen)
ADAC TCR Germany Touring Car Championship
Sa15:00
ADAC TCR: Oschersleben (Rennen 1)
ADAC Formel 4
Sa15:45
Formel 4: Oschersleben (Rennen 2)
Hockey World League
Sa16:00
Pool B: USA -
Chile (Damen)
Hockey World League
Sa18:00
Pool B -
Südafrika -
Indien (Damen)
MLB
Sa19:05
Yankees -
Brewers
Serie A
Sa23:00
Vasco Da Gama -
Flamengo
MLB
So01:15
Cubs -
Pirates
CSL
So09:30
Changchun -
Shanghai SIPG
J1 League
So11:30
Urawa -
Niigata
Hockey World League
So12:00
Pool A: Neuseeland -
Frankreich (Herren)
CSL
So13:35
Tianjin Teda -
Shandong
Hockey World League
So14:00
Pool A: Spanien -
Japan (Herren)
ADAC TCR Germany Touring Car Championship
So15:00
ADAC TCR: Oschersleben
Allsvenskan
So15:00
Norrköping -
Elfsborg
Hockey World League
So16:00
Pool B: Belgien -
Ägypten (Herren)
Hockey World League
So18:00
Pool B: Südafrika -
Irland (Herren)
MLB
So19:05
Yankees -
Brewers
MLB
So19:07
Blue Jays -
Astros
Serie A
So21:00
Cruzeiro -
Palmeiras
MLB
So21:05
Rangers -
Angels
IndyCar Series
So23:30
Iowa Corn 300
Serie A
Mo00:00
Santos -
Sao Paulo
Hockey World League
Mo12:00
Pool B: Argentinien -
Chile (Damen)
Hockey World League
Mo14:00
Pool A: Deutschland -
Irland (Damen)
Hockey World League
Mo16:00
Pool A: England -
Polen (Damen)
Allsvenskan
Mo19:00
Göteborg -
Halmstad
Hockey World League
Di12:00
Pool A: Neuseeland -
Japan (Herren)
Hockey World League
Di14:00
Pool A: Australien -
Frankreich (Herren)
Hockey World League
Di16:00
Pool B: Deutschland -
Ägypten (Herren)
Hockey World League
Di18:00
Pool B: Belgien -
Irland (Herren)
MLB
Mi02:00
All-Star Game: National League -
American League
Hockey World League
Mi12:00
Pool B: Indien -
Chile (Damen)
Hockey World League
Mi14:00
Pool A: Irland -
Polen (Damen)
Hockey World League
Mi16:00
Pool A: Japan -
England (Damen)
Hockey World League
Mi18:00
Pool B: Südafrika -
Argentinien (Damen)
Serie A
Do02:45
Palmeiras -
Corinthians
Hockey World League
Do12:00
Pool B: Irland -
Ägypten (Herren)
Hockey World League
Do14:00
Pool A: Japan -
Frankreich (Herren)
Hockey World League
Do16:00
Pool A: Spanien -
Australien (Herren)
Hockey World League
Do18:00
Pool B: Südafrika -
Deutschland (Herren)
US Darts Masters
Do21:00
US Masters: Tag 1
Serie A
Fr00:30
Flamengo -
Gremio
National Rugby League
Fr10:00
Warriors -
Panthers
National Rugby League
Fr11:50
Raiders -
Dragons
Hockey World League
Fr12:00
Pool A: Polen -
Japan (Damen)
Hockey World League
Fr14:00
Pool B: Chile -
Südafrika (Damen)
Hockey World League
Fr16:00
Pool B: USA -
Argentinien (Damen)
Hockey World League
Fr18:00
Pool A: Deutschland -
England (Damen)
US Darts Masters
Fr21:00
US Masters: Tag 2
MLB
Sa01:05
Oioles -
Cubs
MLB
Sa02:10
Astros -
Twins
MLB
Sa02:10
White Sox -
Mariners
National Rugby League
Sa09:30
Knights -
Broncos
National Rugby League
Sa11:30
Titans -
Sharks
Hockey World League
Sa12:00
Pool A: Frankreich -
Spanien (Herren)
CSL
Sa13:35
Guangzhou Evergrande -
Shandong
Hockey World League
Sa14:00
Pool A: Neuseeland -
Australien (Herren)
Allsvenskan
Sa16:00
Malmö -
Sirius
Club Friendlies
Sa16:00
Wiesbaden -
Mainz
Hockey World League
Sa16:00
Pool B: Ägypten -
Südafrika (Herren)
Hockey World League
Sa18:00
Pool B: Belgien -
Deutschland (Herren)
Club Friendlies
Sa19:00
Rot-Weiß Erfurt -
Hertha
Super Cup
Sa20:00
Shakhtar Donezk -
Dynamo Kiew
US Darts Masters
Sa21:00
US Masters: Tag 3
MLB
Sa22:05
Red Sox -
Yankees
Serie A
So00:00
Corinthians -
Paranaense
MLB
So01:10
Marlins -
Dodgers
MLB
So01:10
Astros -
Twins
MLB
So01:10
White Sox -
Mariners
Hockey World League
So12:00
Pool A: Japan -
Deutschland (Damen)
CSL
So13:35
Tianjin Quanjian -
Shanghai Shenhua
Hockey World League
So14:00
Pool A: England -
Irland (Damen)
Club Friendlies
So15:30
Carl Zeiss Jena -
Hertha BSC
Hockey World League
So16:00
Pool B: Südafrika -
USA (Damen)
Hockey World League
So18:00
Pool B: Argentinien -
Indien (Damen)
Superliga
So18:00
Brøndby -
Midtjylland
MLB
So19:10
Marlins -
Dodgers
MLB
So19:35
Orioles -
Cubs
MLB
So20:10
Astros -
Twins
MLB
So20:10
White Sox -
Mariners
Serie A
So21:00
Chapecoense -
Sao Paulo
Serie A
Mo00:00
Curitiba -
Fluminense
Hockey World League
Mo12:00
Pool A: Australien -
Japan (Herren)
Hockey World League
Mo14:00
Pool A: Spanien -
Neuseeland (Herren)
Hockey World League
Mo16:00
Pool B: Deutschland -
Irland (Herren)
Hockey World League
Mo18:00
Pool B: Südafrika -
Belgien (Herren)
MLB
Di01:10
Marlins -
Phillies
MLB
Di01:10
Mets -
Cardinals

Golfstar Tiger Woods hat gut fünf Wochen nach seiner Festnahme eine Therapie nach eigener Aussage erfolgreich absolviert. "Ich habe gerade ein privates Programm abgeschlossen", teilte der 14-malige Major-Gewinner bei Twitter mit: "Ich bedanke mich für die Unterstützung, die ich erhalten habe."

Er werde nun unter Anleitung seiner Ärzte und mit der Unterstützung seiner Familie und Freunde weitere Schritte angehen, erklärte Woods weiter. Angaben zum Inhalt des Therapieprogramms machte Woods ebenso wenig wie zu seiner Rückkehr auf den Golfplatz.

Der 41-Jährige war tief in der Nacht von einer Polizeistreife schlafend am Steuer seines beschädigten Fahrzeugs vorgefunden worden. Der frühere Weltranglistenerste hatte seinen Zustand mit einer heftigen Reaktion auf Medikamente begründet. Wie Untersuchungen ergaben, hatte Woods keinen Alkohol getrunken.

Am 20. Juni hatte Woods angekündigt, sich in eine Therapie zu begeben, um "professionelle Hilfe im Umgang mit den Medikamenten, meinen Rückenschmerzen und Schlafstörungen" zu erhalten.

Werbung
Dunkest - The American Fantasy Basketball by SPOX.com
Werbung
Mehr Themen
Werbung
Werbung
Werbung
Werbung