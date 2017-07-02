Kaymer nur 57. bei den French Open

Erlebe

Martin Kaymer (Mettmann) hat drei Wochen vor der British Open in Royal Birkdale auch bei den French Open in Paris erneut enttäuscht. Der 32-Jährige spielte auf der abschließenden Runde am Sonntag Par 71 und belegt damit nur Platz 57 im Gesamtklassement.

Am Samstag war Kaymer nach einer desolaten 77er-Runde zwischenzeitlich auf den 66. Platz zurückgefallen. Ende Juni hatte Kaymer bei seinem Heimturnier in München den Cut verpasst. Die mit 7,0 Millionen Dollar dotierte Konkurrenz in Paris gewann der Engländer Tommy Fleetwood dank einer starken 66er-Runde mit fünf Birdies und 272 Schlägen vor Peter Uihlein (USA/273).

Bester Deutscher im Gesamtklassement wurde Maximilian Kieffer (Düsseldorf), der mit einer 70er-Runde zum Abschluss ins Klubhaus kam und mit insgesamt 281 Schlägen Platz 18 belegte. Marcel Siem (Ratingen) steigerte sich am Schlusstag mit 69 Schlägen auf Platz 27. Der Münchner Florian Fritsch spielte eins unter Par und landete letztendlich auf Rang 45.

Der zweimalige Major-Gewinner Kaymer war mit einer 69 und Platz 15 aussichtsreich auf dem Platz im Le National, im kommenden Jahr Schauplatz des 42. Ryder Cups gegen die USA, gestartet. Vor der British Open (20. bis 23. Juli) wird der ehemalige Weltranglistenerste noch in der Woche zuvor die Scottish Open in Troon spielen.