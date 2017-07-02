Martin Kaymer enttäuschte bei den French Open

Kaymer nur 57. bei den French Open

SID
Sonntag, 02.07.2017 | 19:08 Uhr
Advertisement
Erlebe
deinen Sport
live
MLB
SoLive
Reds -
Cubs
MLB
SoLive
Astros -
Yankees
MLB
SoLive
White Sox -
Rangers
MLB
SoLive
Brewers -
Marlins
Serie A
SoLive
Flamengo -
Sao Paulo
Serie A
Mo00:00
Curitiba -
Vasco Da Gama
MLB
Di00:05
Nationals -
Mets
MLB
Di01:05
Yankees -
Blue Jays
MLB
Di01:15
Cardinals -
Marlins
MLB
Di02:10
Twins -
Angels
MLB
Di19:05
Yankees -
Blue Jays
MLB
Di20:15
Cardinals -
Marlins
MLB
Di20:20
Cubs -
Bay Rays
Copa Libertadores
Mi02:45
Guarani -
River Plate
J1 League
Mi12:00
Kawasaki -
Urawa
MLB
Mi19:05
Yankees -
Blue Jays
Copa Libertadores
Do00:15
Atletico Paranaense -
Santos
MLB
Do01:35
Braves -
Astros
MLB
Do02:15
Cardinals -
Marlins
MLB
Do04:10
Mariners -
Royals
Shanghai Darts Masters
Do12:30
Shanghai Darts Masters -
Tag 1
MLB
Do19:45
Cardinals -
Marlins
MLB
Fr01:05
Nationals -
Braves
MLB
Fr01:07
Blue Jays -
Astros
MLB
Fr02:10
Twins -
Orioles
National Rugby League
Fr11:50
Roosters -
Rabbitohs
Shanghai Darts Masters
Fr12:30
Shanghai Darts Masters -
Tag 2
MLB
Sa01:07
Blue Jays -
Astros
MLB
Sa04:10
Mariners -
Athletics
MLB
Sa04:15
Giants -
Marlins
National Rugby League
Sa09:30
Panthers -
Sea Eagles
J1 League
Sa12:00
Vissel Kobe -
Vegalta Sendai
CSL
Sa13:35
Beijing Guoan -
Guangzhou Evergrande
Hockey World League
Sa14:00
Pool A: Deutschland -
Polen (Damen)
ADAC Formel 4
Sa15:45
Oschersleben
Hockey World League
Sa16:00
Pool B: USA -
Chile (Damen)
Hockey World League
Sa18:00
Pool B -
Südafrika -
Indien (Damen)
MLB
Sa19:05
Yankees -
Brewers
Serie A
Sa23:00
Vasco Da Gama -
Flamengo
Serie A
So00:00
Corinthians -
Ponte Preta
MLB
So01:15
Cubs -
Pirates
CSL
So09:30
Changchun Yatai -
Shanghai SPIG
J1 League
So11:30
Urawa -
Nigata
Hockey World League
So12:00
Pool A: Neuseeland -
Frankreich (Herren)
CSL
So13:35
Tianjin -
Shandong
Hockey World League
So14:00
Pool A: Spanien -
Japan (Herren)
Allsvenskan
So15:00
Norrköping -
Elfsborg
Hockey World League
So16:00
Pool B: Belgien -
Ägypten (Herren)
Hockey World League
So18:00
Pool B: Südafrika -
Irland (Herren)
MLB
So19:05
Yankees -
Brewers
MLB
So19:07
Blue Jays -
Astros
Serie A
So21:00
Cruzeiro -
Palmeiras
MLB
So21:05
Rangers -
Angels
IndyCar Series
So23:30
Iowa Corn 300
Serie A
Mo00:00
Santos -
Sao Paulo
Hockey World League
Mo12:00
Pool B: Argentinien -
Chile (Damen)
Hockey World League
Mo14:00
Pool A: Deutschland -
Irland (Damen)
Hockey World League
Mo16:00
Pool A: England -
Polen (Damen)
Allsvenskan
Mo19:00
Göteborg -
Halmstad
Hockey World League
Di12:00
Pool A: Neuseeland -
Japan (Herren)
Hockey World League
Di14:00
Pool A: Australien -
Frankreich (Herren)
Hockey World League
Di16:00
Pool B: Deutschland -
Ägypten (Herren)
Hockey World League
Di18:00
Pool B: Belgien -
Irland (Herren)
MLB
Mi02:00
All-Star Game: National League -
American League
Hockey World League
Mi12:00
Pool B: Indien -
Chile (Damen)
Hockey World League
Mi14:00
Pool A: Irland -
Polen (Damen)
Hockey World League
Mi16:00
Pool A: Japan -
England (Damen)
Hockey World League
Mi18:00
Pool B: Südafrika -
Argentinien (Damen)
Club Friendlies
Do02:00
Sydney -
Arsenal
Serie A
Do02:45
Palmeiras -
Corinthians
Hockey World League
Do12:00
Pool B: Irland -
Ägypten (Herren)
Hockey World League
Do14:00
Pool A: Japan -
Frankreich (Herren)
Hockey World League
Do16:00
Pool A: Spanien -
Australien (Herren)
Hockey World League
Do18:00
Pool B: Südafrika -
Deutschland (Herren)
US Darts Masters
Do21:00
US Masters -
Tag 1
Serie A
Fr00:30
Flamengo -
Gremio
National Rugby League
Fr10:00
Warriors -
Panthers
National Rugby League
Fr11:50
Raiders -
Dragons
Hockey World League
Fr12:00
Pool A: Polen -
Japan (Damen)
Hockey World League
Fr14:00
Pool B: Chile -
Südafrika (Damen)
Hockey World League
Fr16:00
Pool B: USA -
Argentinien (Damen)
Hockey World League
Fr18:00
Pool A: Deutschland -
England (Damen)
US Darts Masters
Fr21:00
US Masters -
Tag 2
MLB
Sa01:05
Oioles -
Cubs
Club Friendlies
Sa02:00
LA Galaxy -
Man United
Club Friendlies
Sa02:00
Swansea -
Philadelphia Union
MLB
Sa02:10
Astros -
Twins
MLB
Sa02:10
White Sox -
Mariners
National Rugby League
Sa09:30
Knights -
Broncos
National Rugby League
Sa11:30
Titans -
Sharks
Club Friendlies
Sa12:00
Western Sydney -
Arsenal
Hockey World League
Sa12:00
Pool A: Frankreich -
Spanien (Herren)
CSL
Sa13:35
Guangzhou -
Shandong
Hockey World League
Sa14:00
Pool A: Neuseeland -
Australien (Herren)
Allsvenskan
Sa16:00
Malmö -
Sirius
Hockey World League
Sa16:00
Pool B: Ägypten -
Südafrika (Herren)
Hockey World League
Sa18:00
Pool B: Belgien -
Deutschland (Herren)
Club Friendlies
Sa19:00
Rot-Weiß Erfurt -
Hertha
Super Cup
Sa20:00
Shakhtar Donezk -
Dynamo Kiew
US Darts Masters
Sa21:00
US Masters -
Tag 3
MLB
Sa22:05
Red Sox -
Yankees
Serie A
So00:00
Corinthians -
Atlético Paranaense
MLB
So01:10
Marlins -
Dodgers
MLB
So01:10
Astros -
Twins
MLB
So01:10
White Sox -
Mariners

Martin Kaymer (Mettmann) hat drei Wochen vor der British Open in Royal Birkdale auch bei den French Open in Paris erneut enttäuscht. Der 32-Jährige spielte auf der abschließenden Runde am Sonntag Par 71 und belegt damit nur Platz 57 im Gesamtklassement.

Am Samstag war Kaymer nach einer desolaten 77er-Runde zwischenzeitlich auf den 66. Platz zurückgefallen. Ende Juni hatte Kaymer bei seinem Heimturnier in München den Cut verpasst. Die mit 7,0 Millionen Dollar dotierte Konkurrenz in Paris gewann der Engländer Tommy Fleetwood dank einer starken 66er-Runde mit fünf Birdies und 272 Schlägen vor Peter Uihlein (USA/273).

Bester Deutscher im Gesamtklassement wurde Maximilian Kieffer (Düsseldorf), der mit einer 70er-Runde zum Abschluss ins Klubhaus kam und mit insgesamt 281 Schlägen Platz 18 belegte. Marcel Siem (Ratingen) steigerte sich am Schlusstag mit 69 Schlägen auf Platz 27. Der Münchner Florian Fritsch spielte eins unter Par und landete letztendlich auf Rang 45.

Der zweimalige Major-Gewinner Kaymer war mit einer 69 und Platz 15 aussichtsreich auf dem Platz im Le National, im kommenden Jahr Schauplatz des 42. Ryder Cups gegen die USA, gestartet. Vor der British Open (20. bis 23. Juli) wird der ehemalige Weltranglistenerste noch in der Woche zuvor die Scottish Open in Troon spielen.

Werbung
Dunkest - The American Fantasy Basketball by SPOX.com
Werbung
Mehr Themen
Werbung
Werbung
Werbung
Werbung