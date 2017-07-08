Cejka fällt in White Sulphur Springs zurück

National Rugby League
Sa Live
Panthers -
Sea Eagles
J1 League
Sa 12:00
Kobe -
Sendai
Hockey World League
Sa 14:00
Pool A: Deutschland -
Polen (Damen)
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Sa 14:15
Golf Central Daily -
08. JULI
ADAC Formel 4
Sa 15:55
Formel 4: Oschersleben (Rennen 2)
Hockey World League
Sa 16:00
Pool B: USA -
Chile (Damen)
ADAC TCR Germany Touring Car Championship
Sa 16:50
ADAC TCR: Oschersleben (Rennen 1)
Hockey World League
Sa 18:00
Pool B: Südafrika -
Indien (Damen)
MLB
Sa 19:05
Yankees -
Brewers
Club Friendlies
Sa 21:00
Seattle Sounders -
Frankfurt
Serie A
Sa 23:00
Vasco Da Gama -
Flamengo
MLB
So 01:15
Dodgers -
Royals
MLB
So 04:10
Mariners -
Athletics
CSL
So 09:30
Changchun -
Shanghai SIPG
ADAC TCR Germany Touring Car Championship
So 10:15
ADAC TCR: Oschersleben (Rennen 2)
ADAC Formel 4
So 11:05
Formel 4: Oschersleben (Rennen 3)
J1 League
So 11:30
Urawa -
Niigata
Hockey World League
So 12:00
Pool A: Neuseeland -
Frankreich (Herren)
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
So 12:00
Golf Central Daily -
09. JULI
Hockey World League
So 14:00
Pool A: Spanien -
Japan (Herren)
Allsvenskan
So 15:00
Norrköping -
Elfsborg
Hockey World League
So 16:00
Pool B: Belgien -
Ägypten (Herren)
Hockey World League
So 18:00
Pool B: Südafrika -
Irland (Herren)
MLB
So 19:05
Yankees -
Brewers
MLB
So 19:07
Blue Jays -
Astros
Serie A
So 21:00
Cruzeiro -
Palmeiras
MLB
So 21:05
Rangers -
Angels
MLB
So 22:10
Mariners -
Athletics
IndyCar Series
So 23:00
Iowa Corn 300
Serie A
Mo 00:00
Santos -
Sao Paulo
Hockey World League
Mo 12:00
Pool B: Argentinien -
Chile (Damen)
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Mo 12:00
Golf Central Daily -
10. JULI
Hockey World League
Mo 14:00
Pool A: Deutschland -
Irland (Damen)
Hockey World League
Mo 16:00
Pool A: England -
Polen (Damen)
Hockey World League
Di 12:00
Pool B: Deutschland -
Ägypten (Herren)
Hockey World League
Di 14:00
Pool A: Australien -
Frankreich (Herren)
Hockey World League
Di 16:00
Pool A: Neuseeland -
Japan (Herren)
Hockey World League
Di 18:00
Pool B: Belgien -
Irland (Herren)
Copa Sudamericana
Mi 00:15
Huracan -
Libertad
MLB
Mi 02:00
All-Star Game: National League -
American League
Hockey World League
Mi 12:00
Pool B: Indien -
Chile (Damen)
Hockey World League
Mi 14:00
Pool A: Irland -
Polen (Damen)
Hockey World League
Mi 16:00
Pool A: Japan -
England (Damen)
Hockey World League
Mi 18:00
Pool B: Südafrika -
Argentinien (Damen)
Club Friendlies
Mi 20:30
Sporting -
Fenerbahce
Club Friendlies
Mi 20:45
Tranmere Rovers -
Liverpool
Serie A
Do 02:45
Palmeiras -
Corinthians
Hockey World League
Do 12:00
Pool B: Irland -
Ägypten (Herren)
Hockey World League
Do 14:00
Pool A: Japan -
Frankreich (Herren)
Hockey World League
Do 16:00
Pool A: Spanien -
Australien (Herren)
Hockey World League
Do 18:00
Pool B: Südafrika -
Deutschland (Herren)
UEFA Europa League
Do 19:00
Östersund -
Galatasaray
US Darts Masters
Do 21:00
US Masters: Tag 1
Serie A
Fr 00:30
Flamengo -
Gremio
Copa Sudamericana
Fr 02:45
Deportivo Cali -
Junior
National Rugby League
Fr 10:00
Warriors -
Panthers
National Rugby League
Fr 11:50
Raiders -
Dragons
Hockey World League
Fr 12:00
Pool A: Polen -
Japan (Damen)
Hockey World League
Fr 14:00
Pool B: Chile -
Südafrika (Damen)
Hockey World League
Fr 16:00
Pool B: USA -
Argentinien (Damen)
Hockey World League
Fr 18:00
Pool A: Deutschland -
England (Damen)
Club Friendlies
Fr 20:30
Wigan -
Liverpool
US Darts Masters
Fr 21:00
US Masters: Tag 2
MLB
Sa 02:10
White Sox -
Mariners
MLB
Sa 02:15
Royals -
Rangers
National Rugby League
Sa 09:30
Knights -
Broncos
National Rugby League
Sa 11:30
Titans -
Sharks
Hockey World League
Sa 12:00
Pool A: Frankreich -
Spanien (Herren)
CSL
Sa 13:35
Guangzhou Evergrande -
Shandong
Hockey World League
Sa 14:00
Pool A: Neuseeland -
Australien (Herren)
Allsvenskan
Sa 16:00
Malmö -
Sirius
Club Friendlies
Sa 16:00
Wiesbaden -
Mainz
Hockey World League
Sa 16:00
Pool B: Ägypten -
Südafrika (Herren)
Hockey World League
Sa 18:00
Pool B: Belgien -
Deutschland (Herren)
Club Friendlies
Sa 19:00
Erfurt -
Hertha
Super Cup
Sa 20:00
Shakhtar Donezk -
Dynamo Kiew
Club Friendlies
Sa 21:00
Marseille -
Fenerbahce
US Darts Masters
Sa 21:00
US Masters: Tag 3
MLB
Sa 22:05
Red Sox -
Yankees
Serie A
So 00:00
Corinthians -
Paranaense
MLB
So 01:10
Marlins -
Dodgers
MLB
So 01:10
White Sox -
Mariners
Premier League
So 10:00
Khabarovsk -
St. Petersburg
Hockey World League
So 12:00
Pool A: Japan -
Deutschland (Damen)
CSL
So 13:35
Tianjin Quanjian -
Shanghai Shenhua
Hockey World League
So 14:00
Pool A: England -
Irland (Damen)
Club Friendlies
So 15:30
Jena -
Hertha
Hockey World League
So 16:00
Pool B: Südafrika -
USA (Damen)
Hockey World League
So 18:00
Pool B: Argentinien -
Indien (Damen)
Superliga
So 18:00
Brøndby -
Midtjylland
MLB
So 19:10
Marlins -
Dodgers
MLB
So 20:10
White Sox -
Mariners
Serie A
So 21:00
Cruzeiro -
Flamengo
Serie A
Mo 00:00
Curitiba -
Fluminense
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Mo 12:00
Golf Central Daily -
17. Juli
Hockey World League
Mo 12:00
Pool A: Australien -
Japan (Herren)
Hockey World League
Mo 14:00
Pool A: Spanien -
Neuseeland (Herren)
Hockey World League
Mo 16:00
Pool B: Deutschland -
Irland (Herren)
Hockey World League
Mo 18:00
Pool B: Südafrika -
Belgien (Herren)
Club Friendlies
Mo 20:00
Fenerbahce -
Bilbao
MLB
Di 01:10
Marlins -
Phillies
MLB
Di 01:10
Mets -
Cardinals
MLB
Di 02:10
Astros -
Mariners
International Champions Cup
Di 13:20
AC Mailand -
Dortmund
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Di 14:00
The Golf Fix Weekly -
18.Juli
Premier League
Di 18:30
Dinamo Moskau -
Spartak Moskau
MLB
Mi 01:10
Marlins -
Phillies
MLB
Mi 02:10
White Sox -
Dodgers
MLB
Mi 02:10
Astros -
Mariners
Premier League Asia Trophy
Mi 12:00
Leicester -
West Brom
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Mi 14:00
Live from the US Open -
19. Juli
Premier League Asia Trophy
Mi 14:30
Liverpool -
Crystal Palace
MLB
Mi 18:10
Marlins -
Phillies
Club Friendlies
Mi 19:00
Monaco -
Fenerbahce
MLB
Mi 20:10
Astros -
Mariners
International Champions Cup
Do 02:05
AS Rom -
PSG
Serie A
Do 02:45
Flamengo -
Palmeiras
National Rugby League
Do 11:50
Broncos -
Bulldogs
Bucharest Open Women Single
Do 13:00
WTA Bukarest: Tag 4
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Do 14:00
Live from the US Open -
20. Juli
MLB
Do 18:10
Mets -
Cardinals
MLB
Do 18:35
Reds -
Diamondbacks
MLB
Do 19:35
Red Sox -
Blue Jays
Serie A
Fr 02:00
Fluminense -
Cruzeiro
International Champions Cup
Fr 04:05
Man United -
Man City
MLB
Fr 04:10
Dodgers -
Braves
National Rugby League
Fr 10:00
Roosters -
Knights
National Rugby League
Fr 11:50
Sharks -
Rabbitohs
Bucharest Open Women Single
Fr 13:00
WTA Bukarest: Viertelfinals
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Fr 14:00
Live from the US Open -
21. Juli
Ladies Championship Gstaad Women Single
Fr 15:00
WTA Gstaad: Viertelfinals
Vegeta Croatia Open Umag Men Single
Fr 17:30
ATP Umag: Viertelfinals
Hall of Fame Tennis Championships Men Single
Fr 19:00
ATP Newport: Viertelfinals
MLB
Fr 20:20
Cubs -
Cardinals
Golfprofi Alex Cejka hat beim US-Tour-Turnier in White Sulphur Springs den Cut geschafft. Der 46-Jährige benötigte am zweiten Tag auf dem Par-70-Kurs in West Virgnia allerdings 71 Schläge und rutschte nach seiner starken 66 am Vortag auf den geteilten 33. Rang ab.
An der Spitze des Leadersboards bei dem mit 7,1 Millionen Dollar dotierten Wettbewerb bleibt Sebastian Munoz. Der 24-jährige Kolumbianer ließ seiner 61er-Auftaktgala eine 67 folgen und baute seine Führung vor Ben Martin und Hudson Swafford (beide USA) auf drei Schläge aus.