Statt Deutschland: Läuft Leipzigs Willi Orban bald für Ungarn auf?
Von SPOX
Freitag, 15.06.2018 | 15:07 Uhr
Willi Orban von RB Leipzig hat offenbar eine Anfrage vom ungarischen Verband vorliegen. Der 25-jährige Innenverteidiger könnte der großen Konkurrenz beim DFB-Team entfliehen und dank einer doppelten Staatsbürgerschaft für das Land seines Vaters auflaufen.
Wie die Bild berichtet will Ungarns neuer Trainer Georges Leekens Orban noch vor dem Auftakt der Nations League im September in die ungarische Nationalmannschaft einbauen.
"Natürlich werde ich irgendwann eine Entscheidung treffen. Ich schließe nichts aus. Aber die deutsche Nationalelf wäre sicher meine erste Option", sagte Orban vor einiger Zeit. Dort ist die Konkurrenz mit Jerome Boateng, Mats Hummels, Niklas Süle, Jonathan Tah und Antonio Rüdiger aber groß.
Orban debütierte im November 2014 für die deutsche U21 und absolvierte zwei Einsätze gegen die Niederlande und Italien. Da er noch nicht für das A-Team eingesetzt wurde, ist ein Wechsel noch immer möglich.
