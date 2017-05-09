Dienstag, 09.05.2017
Fussball \ International

FIFA-Council entlässt Ethiker - sofortige Vergabe der WM 2026 vom Tisch

FIFA schickt Ethiker in die Wüste

Die Entscheider der wankenden FIFA tagten über fünf Stunden, diskutierten hitzig - und trafen in der Wüste von Bahrain die falschen Entscheidungen. Per Handstreich und entgegen der Kritik aus Deutschland servierte das Council am Dienstag die beiden Vorsitzenden der Ethik- und den Chef der Governance-Kommission ab. FIFA-Präsident Gianni Infantino macht sich den Fußball-Weltverband, wie er ihm gefällt.

Ermittler Cornel Borbely und der deutsche Richter Hans-Joachim Eckert hätten ihre Arbeit in der Ethikkommission gerne fortgesetzt. Beide wurden aber nicht als Kandidaten für den Wahl-Kongress am Donnerstag vorgeschlagen - Reinhard Grindel hatte sich genau dafür eingesetzt.

"Ich bin dafür, dass Eckert und Borbely im Amt bleiben, weil sie zur Wiederherstellung der Integrität der FIFA einen entscheidenden Beitrag geleistet haben", hatte der Präsident des DFB vor seiner ersten Council-Sitzung gesagt.

Der Großteil des Rats war aber anderer Meinung. Infantino verschwand nach der Sitzung durch eine Hintertür des in Manamas Diplomatenviertel gelegenen Luxushotels.

Beliebtheit der Ethiker kein Geheimnis

Dass die Ethiker nicht sonderlich beliebt sind, war kein Geheimnis - und darf wohl auch als Auszeichnung für die Arbeit der Kommission verstanden werden. Borbely und Eckert hatten in den vergangenen Jahren auch vor den großen Fischen im Korruptionssumpf nicht haltgemacht. Die Kommission brachte unter anderem Joseph S. Blatter und Michel Platini zu Fall. Am Mittwoch soll eine Pressekonferenz stattfinden.

Die Amtszeit der beiden Vorsitzenden endete zwar in der Kongress-Woche. Die Wiederwahl wäre, wenn sie vorgeschlagen worden wären, aber wohl nur Formsache gewesen. Eckert war seit 2012 Vorsitzender der rechtsprechenden Kammer, Borbely löste 2014 Michael J. Garcia als "Chef-Ermittler" ab, zuvor war er bereits seit 2013 Stellvertreter des US-Amerikaners.

Governance-Chef Miguel Poiares Maduro, der sich zunächst nicht äußerte, war sogar erst vor einem Jahr ernannt worden. Der Portugiese war von 2003 bis 2009 Generalanwalt am Europäischen Gerichtshof (EuGH).

Eckerts Nachfolger bringt Erfahrung mit

Von dort kommt auch Eckerts vermeintlicher Nachfolger. Der Grieche Vassilios Skouris war zwölf Jahre lang Präsident des EuGH. Die Ermittlungen sollen über die Kolumbianerin Maria Claudia Rojas laufen. Als neuer Governance-Chef steht Justice Mukul Mudgal aus Indien zur Wahl.

Vom Tisch ist derweil die sofortige (Vor-)Vergabe der Mega-WM 2026 an die USA, Kanada und Mexiko. Das Council will weiteren Bewerbern bis zum 11. August Zeit einräumen, ihr Interesse zu äußern. Eine Entscheidung soll dann beim Kongress 2018 in Moskau fallen.

Allerdings bleibt der Verbund der drei Länder so oder der haushohe Favorit für die Ausrichtung des Turniers, das erstmals mit 48 statt 32 Teilnehmern gespielt werden wird. In den USA könnte praktisch morgen eine Endrunde stattfinden. "Ich habe durchaus Sympathie für die Bewerbung der drei Verbände und denke auch, dass sie am Ende sehr gute Chancen haben wird", sagte Grindel.

UEFA stellt 16 Teilnehmer

Von welchen Kontinenten die Teilnehmer kommen, wurde am Dienstag ratifiziert. Aus Europa spielen 16 Nationen um den Titel - drei mehr als beim bisherigen WM-Format, das 2018 in Russland und 2022 in Katar noch Bestand haben wird.

Der afrikanische Kontinentalverband CAF stellt ab 2026 neun (bisher fünf), die asiatische AFC acht (4,5) WM-Starter. Die amerikanischen Verbände CONCACAF und CONMEBOL stellen je sechs Teilnehmer (3,5 und 4,5), aus Ozeanien (OFC) kommt ein weiterer direkter Starter (bisher 0,5).

Die übrigen beiden Plätze sollen in einem (vielleicht den Confed Cup ersetzenden) Play-off-Turnier unter sechs Nationen ausgespielt werden. Hierfür entsendet jede der sechs Konföderationen außer der UEFA ein Team, die sechste Mannschaft kommt aus der Konföderation des Gastgeberlandes.

