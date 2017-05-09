FIFA schickt Ethiker in die Wüste

© getty
1/39
Jedes Jahr suchen die FIFA-Spieler die vielversprechendsten Nachwuchsspieler. Damit ist nun Schluss: SPOX zeigt die FIFA-17-Talente mit dem größten Potenzial
/de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic.html
© getty
2/39
Platz 26: Viktor Kovalenko (Shakhtar Donezk, 20, ZOM). Gesamtstärke 75, Potenzial 87
/de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=2.html
© getty
3/39
Platz 26: Bruma (Galatasaray, 21, LF). Gesamtstärke 77, Potenzial 87
/de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=3.html
© getty
4/39
Platz 26: Samu Castillejo (Villareal, 21, LM). Gesamtstärke 80, Potenzial 87
/de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=4.html
© getty
5/39
Platz 26: Hector Bellerin (FC Arsenal, 21, RV). Gesamtstärke 79, Potenzial 87
/de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=5.html
© getty
6/39
Platz 26: Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Manchester United, 18, ZDM). Gesamtstärke 71, Potenzial 87
/de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=6.html
© getty
7/39
Platz 26: Thomas Lemar (AS Monaco, 20, RM). Gesamtstärke 78, Potenzial 87
/de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=7.html
© getty
8/39
Platz 26: Kylian Mbappe Lottin (AS Monaco, 17, LF). Gesamtstärke 71, Potenzial 87
/de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=8.html
© getty
9/39
Platz 26: Andrija Zivkovic (SL Benfica, 20, RM). Gesamtstärke 75, Potenzial: 87
/de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=9.html
© getty
10/39
Platz 26: Vincent Koziello (OGC Nizza, 20, ZM). Gesamtstärke 79, Potenzial 87
/de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=10.html
© getty
11/39
Platz 26: Andreas Christensen (Borussia Mönchengladbach, 20, IV). Gesamtstärke 78, Potenzial 87
/de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=11.html
© getty
12/39
Platz 26: Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München, 21, ZM). Gesamtstärke 78, Potenzial 87
/de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=12.html
© getty
13/39
Platz 26: Maximilian Meyer (FC Schalke 04, 20, ZOM). Gesamtstärke 80, Potenzial 87
/de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=13.html
© getty
14/39
Platz 26: Niklas Süle (TSG Hoffenheim, 20, IV). Gesamtstärke 81, Potenzial 87
/de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=14.html
© getty
15/39
Platz 9: Jonathan Tah (Leverkusen, 20, IV). Gesamtstärke 79, Potenzial 88
/de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=15.html
© getty
16/39
Platz 9: Raheem Sterling (City, 21, LM). Gesamtstärke 82, Potenzial 88
/de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=16.html
© getty
17/39
Platz 9: Luke Shaw (United, 21, LV). Gesamtstärke 80, Potenzial 88
/de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=17.html
© getty
18/39
Platz 9: Leroy Sane (City, 20, RM). Gesamtstärke 79, Potenzial 88
/de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=18.html
© getty
19/39
Platz 9: Antonio Sanabria (Real Betis, 20, ST). Gesamtstärke 78, Potenzial 88
/de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=19.html
© getty
20/39
Platz 9: Marcus Rashford (United, 18, ST). Gesamtstärke 76, Potenzial 88
/de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=20.html
© getty
21/39
Platz 9: Saul (Atletico, 21, ZM). Gesamtstärke 80, Potenzial 88
/de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=21.html
© getty
22/39
Platz 9: Charly Musonda (Real Betis, 19, LF). Gesamtstärke 77, Potenzial 88
/de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=22.html
© getty
23/39
Platz 9: Lemos Mauricio (Las Palmas, 20, IV). Gesamtstärke 80, Potenzial 88
/de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=23.html
© getty
24/39
Platz 9: Kelechi Iheanacho (City, 19, ST). Gesamtstärke 74, Potenzial 88
/de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=24.html
© getty
25/39
Platz 9: Jose Maria Gimenez (Atletico, 21, IV). Gesamtstärke 83, Potenzial 88
/de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=25.html
© getty
26/39
Platz 9: Breel Embolo (Schalke, 19, RM). Gesamtstärke 76, Potenzial 88
/de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=26.html
© getty
27/39
Platz 9: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan, 17, TW). Gesamtstärke 76, Potenzial 88
/de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=27.html
© getty
28/39
Platz 9: Mahmoud Dahoud (Gladbach, 20, ZM). Gesamtstärke 79, Potenzial 88
/de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=28.html
© getty
29/39
Platz 9: Angel Correa (Atletico, 21, ST). Gesamtstärke 79, Potenzial 88
/de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=29.html
© getty
30/39
Platz 9: Kingsley Coman (Bayern, 20, LF). Gesamtstärke 81, Potenzial 88
/de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=30.html
© getty
31/39
Platz 9: Julian Brandt (Leverkusen, 20, LM). Gesamtstärke 79, Potenzial 88
/de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=31.html
© getty
32/39
Platz 5: Kurt Zouma (Chelsea, 21, IV). Gesamtstärke 80, Potenzial 89
/de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=32.html
© getty
33/39
Platz 5: Youri Tielemans (Anderlecht, 19, ZM). Gesamtstärke 77, Potenzial 89
/de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=33.html
© getty
34/39
Platz 5: Alen Halilovic (HSV, 20, ZOM): Gesamtstärke 79, Potenzial 89
/de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=34.html
© getty
35/39
Platz 5: Marco Asensio (Real, 20, ZOM): Gesamtstärke 81, Potenzial 89
/de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=35.html
© getty
36/39
Platz 1: Anthony Martial (United, 20, LM): Gesamtstärke 82, Potenzial 90
/de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=36.html
© getty
37/39
Platz 1: Renato Sanches (Bayern, 19, ZM): Gesamtstärke 78, Potenzial 90
/de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=37.html
© getty
38/39
Platz 1: Ousmane Dembele (Dortmund, 19, RM): Gesamtstärke 77, Potenzial 90
/de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=38.html
© getty
39/39
Platz 1: Dele Alli (Tottenham, 20, ZOM). Gesamtstärke 80, Potenzial 90
/de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=39.html