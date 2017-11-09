Formel 1: Pascal Wehrlein äußert sich über seine Zukunft bei Williams
Wehrlein kann Entscheidung nicht mehr ändern
SID
Donnerstag, 09.11.2017 | 19:51 Uhr
Pascal Wehrlein kann die Entscheidung über seinen Verbleib in der Formel 1 nach eigener Einschätzung nicht mehr selbst beeinflussen. "Ich denke, meine sportliche Leistung hat jetzt keine Auswirkungen mehr auf das Ergebnis", sagte der Sauber-Fahrer vor dem Großen Preis von Brasilien (Sonntag, 17.00 Uhr im LIVETICKER): "Die Rennen hier oder in Abu Dhabi werden nicht mehr entscheidend sein. Punkte werden wir nicht holen, und das weiß auch jeder."
Weiterhin gebe es "nichts Neues", zudem stehe eine Entscheidung auch nicht unmittelbar bevor: "Es ist noch etwas zu früh, um die Dinge abzuschätzen." Es gebe für ihn jedoch nur noch eine Option auf ein Cockpit in der kommenden Saison.
Hierbei dürfte es sich um das Traditionsteam Williams handeln, das zuletzt das Ende der Zusammenarbeit mit Routinier Felipe Massa (Brasilien) verkündet hatte. Der kanadische Teenager Lance Stroll ist aufgrund des Millionensponsorings seines Vaters gesetzt, um den freien Platz konkurrieren neben Wehrlein auch Paul di Resta (Großbritannien), Robert Kubica (Polen) und Daniil Kwjat (Russland).
Mercedes führt Verhandlungen über Wehrleins Zukunft
Dass Williams-Titelsponsor Martini einen mindestens 25-Jährigen Fahrer braucht, um weltweit für sein alkoholhaltiges Getränk werben zu dürfen, ist für Wehrlein dabei wohl ein Problem, das gelöst werden könnte.
Die Verhandlungen über Wehrleins Zukunft führt Mercedes, Wehrlein gehört seit Jahren zum Kader des Weltmeister-Teams. Eine Cockpitsuche ohne diese Unterstützung wäre schwierig, sagt Wehrlein: "Wenn man keine Sponsoren hat, ist es heute nicht möglich, sich selbständig ein Cockpit zu organisieren. Das funktioniert nicht. Könnte meine Familie fünf bis zehn Millionen zahlen, dann wäre das etwas anderes."