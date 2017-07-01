Lewis Hamilton von Mercedes schwärmt über Ferrari

Hamilton: "Wer weiß, was die Zukunft bringt"

Von SPOX
Samstag, 01.07.2017 | 11:40 Uhr
Lewis Hamilton kämpft mit Mercedes um den Titelgewinn in der Formel 1 - und nebenbei um ein neues Arbeitspapier. Während der Vertragspoker mit den Silberpfeilen läuft, schwärmte der Brite nun vom größten Konkurrenten Ferrari. Im Vordergrund steht allerdings etwas anderes.

"Ich mache keinen Hehl daraus, dass ich ein Riesenfan des Teams bin, ein Riesenfan von Ferrari und von allem, was sie in der Geschichte des Motorsports erreicht haben", sagte Hamilton.

Mit einem Wechsel beschäftige er sich aktuell allerdings nicht aktiv, der Fokus liege stattdessen voll und ganz auf dem Titelkampf, erklärte der 32-Jährige: "Ich beschäftige mich momentan nur damit, den Ferrari zu schlagen. Ich genieße den Kampf mit Ferrari und bewundere sie dafür, dass sie so ein starker Gegner sind."

Hamilton: "Wer weiß, was die Zukunft bringt"

Der Fokus liege in den kommenden Wochen deshalb auf der Arbeit bei Mercedes. "Im Moment kann ich mir nicht vorstellen, irgendwo anders zu fahren als hier", sagte der dreimalige Champion.

Dennoch ließ Hamilton gleichzeitig Raum für etwaige Spekulationen. "Wer weiß, was die Zukunft bringt?", schob der WM-Zweite nach. Hamilton hat bei Mercedes noch einen Vertrag bis zum Ende der Saison 2018.

