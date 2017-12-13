DEL: Eisbären Berlin bauen Tabellenführung aus

SID
Mittwoch, 13.12.2017 | 22:00 Uhr
Eisbären Berlin bauen Tabellenführung aus
© getty
Die Eisbären Berlin haben ihre Tabellenführung ausgebaut. In einer vorgezogenen Begegnung des 46. Spieltags besiegte das Team von Uwe Krupp die Krefeld Pinguine 3:1 (0:0, 1:1, 2:0).

Berlin hat nun 67 Punkte auf dem Konto. Auf Platz zwei folgt Meister Red Bull München (61), der allerdings ein Spiel weniger absolviert hat.

Die Tore für die Gastgeber erzielten Nicholas Petersen (40.), James Sheppard (49.) und Marcel Noebels (60.), für Krefeld war Daniel Pietta (28.) erfolgreich.

