DEL: Straubings Zalewski fällt nach Kieferbruch für unbestimmte Zeit aus
Straubings Zalewski erleidet Kieferbruch
SID
Samstag, 04.11.2017 | 11:11 Uhr
Steven Zalewski von den Straubing Tigers aus der DEL hat sich am Donnerstag im Spiel gegen die Fischtown Pinguins Bremerhaven (1:2 n.V.) einen Kieferbruch zugezogen. Dies teilte der Tabellenletzte am Samstag mit. Wie lange der Angreifer ausfällt, sei noch nicht absehbar.