DEL: Straubings Zalewski fällt nach Kieferbruch für unbestimmte Zeit aus

Straubings Zalewski erleidet Kieferbruch

SID
Samstag, 04.11.2017 | 11:11 Uhr
Steven Zalewski (rechts) spielt für die Straubing Tigers in der DEL
© getty
Steven Zalewski von den Straubing Tigers aus der DEL hat sich am Donnerstag im Spiel gegen die Fischtown Pinguins Bremerhaven (1:2 n.V.) einen Kieferbruch zugezogen. Dies teilte der Tabellenletzte am Samstag mit. Wie lange der Angreifer ausfällt, sei noch nicht absehbar.

Derzeit befinde sich der 31-jährige US-Amerikaner zur Behandlung in Regensburg.

In der Verlängerung der Partie des 19. Spieltags wurde Zalewski beim Versuch, einen Schuss von Bremerhaven-Verteidiger Chris Rumble zu blocken vom Puck aus kurzer Entfernung im Gesicht getroffen.

