Beaver Creek: Matthias Mayer mit Bestzeit im Training
Beaver-Bestzeit an Mayer vor Feuz
Von APA
Donnerstag, 30.11.2017 | 20:38 Uhr
Österreichs Abfahrer haben sich im zweiten Training endgültig zu Mitfavoriten für die zweite Saisonabfahrt in Beaver Creek gemacht. Matthias Mayer sorgte am Donnerstag in 1:39,74 Min. für eine überlegene Bestzeit vor Beat Feuz (SUI) und Landsmann Hannes Reichelt und kam dabei bis auf 15 Hundertstel an den Streckenrekord von Daron Rahlves heran. Das Rennen findet am Samstag (19.00 Uhr MEZ) statt.