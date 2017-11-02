Gasser zur Sportlerin des Jahres gekürt

World Series of Darts
World Series of Darts Finals -
Tag 1
Rugby Union Internationals
Barbarians -
Neuseeland
World Series of Darts
World Series of Darts Finals: Tag 2
World Series of Darts
World Series of Darts Finals: Tag 3 -
Session 1
ACB
Malaga -
Saski-Baskonia
World Series of Darts
World Series of Darts Finals: Tag 3 -
Session 2
NHL
Canadiens @ Blackhawks
BSL
Trabzonspor -
Anadolu Efes
NHL
Blue Jackets @ Rangers
Champions Hockey League
Brynas -
Mannheim
Champions Hockey League
München -
Bern
Basketball Champions League
Bonn -
Nanterre
Basketball Champions League
Bayreuth -
Estudiantes
Basketball Champions League
Monaco -
Oldenburg
Basketball Champions League
Ludwigsburg -
Elan Chalon
NBA
Timberwolves @ Warriors
Deutschland Cup
USA -
Slowakei
Deutschland Cup
Deutschland -
Russland
Fed Cup Women National_team
FedCup Finale: Weißrussland -
USA - Tag 1
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam Of Darts -
Tag 1 Session 1
Rugby Union Internationals
Deutschland -
Brasilien
Rugby Union Internationals
Schottland -
Samoa
Deutschland Cup
Deutschland -
Slowakei
Rugby Union Internationals
England -
Argentinien
Rugby Union Internationals
Wales -
Australien
Rugby Union Internationals
Irland -
Südafrika
Deutschland Cup
Russland -
USA
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam Of Darts -
Tag 1 Session 2
World Championship Boxing
Daniel Jacobs vs Luis Arias
ACB
Estudiantes -
Fuenlabrada
Deutschland Cup
Slowakei -
Russland
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam Of Darts -
Tag 2 Session 1
BSL
Darüssafaka -
Fenerbahce
Deutschland Cup
USA -
Deutschland
ACB
Real Madrid -
Barcelona
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam Of Darts -
Tag 2 Session 2
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam OF Darts -
Tag 3
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam OF Darts -
Tag 4
Basketball Champions League
Ludwigsburg -
Gaziantep
Basketball Champions League
Venedig -
Bayreuth
Basketball Champions League
Bonn -
Besiktas
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam of Darts -
Tag 5
Basketball Champions League
Baskets Oldenburg -
Juventus
Die Snowboarderin
Anna Gasser ist am Donnerstagabend in der Marx-Halle in Wien erstmals in ihrer Karriere als Österreichs "Sportlerin des Jahres" ausgezeichnet worden.
Die 26-jährige Kärntnerin setzte sich in der unter den Mitgliedern der Sportjournalisten-Vereinigung Sports Media Austria (SMA) durchgeführten Wahl klar vor Super-G-Skiweltmeisterin Nicole Schmidhofer durch.
Gasser hatte in der abgelaufenen Saison unter anderem den Freestyle-Gesamtweltcup sowie WM-Gold im Big-Air-Bewerb gewonnen. Sie ist die erste Snowboarderin, die als Österreichs "Sportlerin des Jahres" geehrt worden ist.