Gasser zur Sportlerin des Jahres gekürt

Die Snowboarderin Anna Gasser ist am Donnerstagabend in der Marx-Halle in Wien erstmals in ihrer Karriere als Österreichs "Sportlerin des Jahres" ausgezeichnet worden.

Die 26-jährige Kärntnerin setzte sich in der unter den Mitgliedern der Sportjournalisten-Vereinigung Sports Media Austria (SMA) durchgeführten Wahl klar vor Super-G-Skiweltmeisterin Nicole Schmidhofer durch.

Gasser hatte in der abgelaufenen Saison unter anderem den Freestyle-Gesamtweltcup sowie WM-Gold im Big-Air-Bewerb gewonnen. Sie ist die erste Snowboarderin, die als Österreichs "Sportlerin des Jahres" geehrt worden ist.